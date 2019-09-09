Photo Coverage: Sekhmet Sisterhood Presents NIGHT OF BROADWAY
THE GREEN ROOM 42 presented a special evening of entertainment for Sekhmet Sisterhood's Night of Broadway on Sunday, September 8 at 7:00 PM. Performers included Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Matilda), Catherine Brunell (Something Rotten, Les Miserables), Mallory Bechtel (Hereditary, Dear Evan Hansen), Kimberly Marable(Hadestown), Analise Scarpaci (A Christmas Story, Matilda), Laurissa "Lala" Romain(South Pacific), and emcee for the evening, Terra C MacLeod (Chicago).
They raised money for the newly established 501c3 non-profit organization Sekhmet Sisterhood, devoted to empowering women to make a difference and change the world by banding together, sharing experiences and supporting each other. Musical Direction by Laura Bergquist. Cabaret Direction Melanie Lockyer.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Night of Broadway
Tonight's Band- Dayeon Seok (Drums), Talia Rubenstein (Guitar), Laura Bergquist (Piano) and Mary Ann McSweeny (Bass)
Fordham Theatre- Victoria Fanning, Meg Bush, Chloe Rice, Abigail Shapiro, Sylvie Tamar and Lauren Santos
Lauren Santos
Sylvie Tamar
Sylvie Tamar, Lauren Santos, Abigail Shapiro, Chloe Rice, Victoria Fanning and Meg Bush
Chloe Rice
Victoria Fanning
Sylvie Tamar, Lauren Santos, Abigail Shapiro, Chloe Rice, Victoria Fanning and Meg Bush
Cloe Hubbard
Cloe Hubbard
Terra MacLeod
Laurissa Romain
Laurissa Romain
Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro
Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro
Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro
Rosie Jo Neddy, Rachel Zatcoff and Stephanie Mason
Stephanie Mason
Rosie Jo Neddy, Rachel Zatcoff and Stephanie Mason
Alexa Jane Lowis
Alexa Jane Lowis
Laurissa Romain, Taylor Dewasky Kara Reels and Dan McEntee
Joshua Colley and Laurissa Romain
Laurissa Romain and George Psomas
The Sekhmet Team-Inbar Schwartz, Michelle Shapiro, Carrie Ellerbe and Ceely Hubbard