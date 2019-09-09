Photo Coverage: Sekhmet Sisterhood Presents NIGHT OF BROADWAY

Sep. 9, 2019  

THE GREEN ROOM 42 presented a special evening of entertainment for Sekhmet Sisterhood's Night of Broadway on Sunday, September 8 at 7:00 PM. Performers included Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Matilda), Catherine Brunell (Something Rotten, Les Miserables), Mallory Bechtel (Hereditary, Dear Evan Hansen), Kimberly Marable(Hadestown), Analise Scarpaci (A Christmas Story, Matilda), Laurissa "Lala" Romain(South Pacific), and emcee for the evening, Terra C MacLeod (Chicago).

They raised money for the newly established 501c3 non-profit organization Sekhmet Sisterhood, devoted to empowering women to make a difference and change the world by banding together, sharing experiences and supporting each other. Musical Direction by Laura Bergquist. Cabaret Direction Melanie Lockyer.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Night of Broadway
Night of Broadway

Photo Coverage: Sekhmet Sisterhood Presents NIGHT OF BROADWAY
Tonight's Band- Dayeon Seok (Drums), Talia Rubenstein (Guitar), Laura Bergquist (Piano) and Mary Ann McSweeny (Bass)

Photo Coverage: Sekhmet Sisterhood Presents NIGHT OF BROADWAY
Fordham Theatre- Victoria Fanning, Meg Bush, Chloe Rice, Abigail Shapiro, Sylvie Tamar and Lauren Santos

Daniel Dunlow
Daniel Dunlow

Lauren Santos
Lauren Santos

Sylvie Tamar
Sylvie Tamar

Abigail Shapiro
Abigail Shapiro

Sylvie Tamar, Lauren Santos, Abigail Shapiro, Chloe Rice, Victoria Fanning and Meg Bush
Sylvie Tamar, Lauren Santos, Abigail Shapiro, Chloe Rice, Victoria Fanning and Meg Bush

Chloe Rice
Chloe Rice

Meg Bush
Meg Bush

Victoria Fanning
Victoria Fanning

Abigail Shapiro
Abigail Shapiro

Sylvie Tamar, Lauren Santos, Abigail Shapiro, Chloe Rice, Victoria Fanning and Meg Bush
Sylvie Tamar, Lauren Santos, Abigail Shapiro, Chloe Rice, Victoria Fanning and Meg Bush

Cloe Hubbard
Cloe Hubbard

Cloe Hubbard
Cloe Hubbard

Mallory Bechtel
Mallory Bechtel

Mallory Bechtel
Mallory Bechtel

Terra MacLeod
Terra MacLeod

Kjersti Long
Kjersti Long

Kjersti Long
Kjersti Long

Terra MacLeod
Terra MacLeod

Laurissa Romain

Photo Coverage: Sekhmet Sisterhood Presents NIGHT OF BROADWAYLaurissa Romain

Milly Shapiro
Milly Shapiro

Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro
Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro

Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro
Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro

Abigail Shapiro
Abigail Shapiro

Milly Shapiro
Milly Shapiro

Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro
Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro

Catherine Brunell
Catherine Brunell

Catherine Brunell
Catherine Brunell

Jenna Rubaii
Jenna Rubaii

Jenna Rubaii
Jenna Rubaii

Rosie Jo Neddy
Rosie Jo Neddy

Rosie Jo Neddy, Rachel Zatcoff and Stephanie Mason
Rosie Jo Neddy, Rachel Zatcoff and Stephanie Mason

Rachel Zatcoff
Rachel Zatcoff

Stephanie Mason
Stephanie Mason

Rosie Jo Neddy, Rachel Zatcoff and Stephanie Mason
Rosie Jo Neddy, Rachel Zatcoff and Stephanie Mason

Abigail Shapiro
Abigail Shapiro

Abigail Shapiro
Abigail Shapiro

Kimberly Marable
Kimberly Marable

Kimberly Marable
Kimberly Marable

Alexa Jane Lowis
Alexa Jane Lowis

Alexa Jane Lowis
Alexa Jane Lowis

Laurissa Romain, Taylor Dewasky Kara Reels and Dan McEntee
Laurissa Romain, Taylor Dewasky Kara Reels and Dan McEntee

Joshua Colley and Laurissa Romain
Joshua Colley and Laurissa Romain

Laurissa Romain and George Psomas
Laurissa Romain and George Psomas

The Sekhmet Team-Inbar Schwartz, Michelle Shapiro, Carrie Ellerbe and Ceely Hubbard
The Sekhmet Team-Inbar Schwartz, Michelle Shapiro, Carrie Ellerbe and Ceely Hubbard



