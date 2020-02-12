Photo Coverage: Rob Russell Brings Safari Night To Cabaret At Cafe Centro

Article Pixel Feb. 12, 2020  

From the wilds of Palm Beach, Cabaret starved creatures journeyed to their favorite watering hole in West Palm last night. Cafe Centro was the place to be for an evening of roaring music and fun with head Safari guide Rob Russell who managed to tame the assembled with his soothing voice.. There were some beautiful and exotic species at this gathering and my stealthy telephoto lens managed to bag a few shots as everybody in the room were acting as if they were let out of a cage. New York City may have Cafe Society but Palm Beach now has Cafe Safari.

Avery Sommers joined the Safari and gave a preview of what folks can expect at the launch of the new After Dinner Cabaret series to be held at the North Palm Beach Country Club on March 3. The areas newest Cabaret Room is sponsored by Dick Robinson and The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook with Sandy Fisher as Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Rob Russell

Cafe Centro

Rob Russell

Avery Sommers

Rob Russell & Clare Coco

Avery Sommers, Patty Chamberlain, Rob Russell

Sandy Fisher

Avery Sommers, Patty Chamberlain, Rob Russell

Clare Coco & Sandy Fisher

Bounty Cabaret Hunters

Eda Sorokoff & Dick Robinson, Legends Radio

Cougars

Dick Robinson, Sally Robinson, Eda Sorokoff

Cafe Centro

Isanne Fisher, Jane Shavell, Sally Taglialatella

Rob Russell, Eda Sorokoff, Jane Shavell

Rob Russell & Jane Shavell

Avery Sommers & Sandy Fisher

Rob Russell & Anka Palitz

Rob Russell, Clare Coco, Eda Sorokoff

Rob Russell

Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

