Photo Coverage: Rob Russell Brings Safari Night To Cabaret At Cafe Centro
From the wilds of Palm Beach, Cabaret starved creatures journeyed to their favorite watering hole in West Palm last night. Cafe Centro was the place to be for an evening of roaring music and fun with head Safari guide Rob Russell who managed to tame the assembled with his soothing voice.. There were some beautiful and exotic species at this gathering and my stealthy telephoto lens managed to bag a few shots as everybody in the room were acting as if they were let out of a cage. New York City may have Cafe Society but Palm Beach now has Cafe Safari.
Avery Sommers joined the Safari and gave a preview of what folks can expect at the launch of the new After Dinner Cabaret series to be held at the North Palm Beach Country Club on March 3. The areas newest Cabaret Room is sponsored by Dick Robinson and The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook with Sandy Fisher as Executive Producer.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Cafe Centro
Rob Russell & Clare Coco
Avery Sommers, Patty Chamberlain, Rob Russell
Clare Coco & Sandy Fisher
Bounty Cabaret Hunters
Eda Sorokoff & Dick Robinson, Legends Radio
Cougars
Dick Robinson, Sally Robinson, Eda Sorokoff
Cafe Centro
Isanne Fisher, Jane Shavell, Sally Taglialatella
Rob Russell, Eda Sorokoff, Jane Shavell
Rob Russell & Jane Shavell
Rob Russell, Clare Coco, Eda Sorokoff