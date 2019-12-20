Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Continues Holiday Run at Feinstein's/54 Below

They were the highly awaited Christmas TV Specials. The Perry Como Christmas Show directed by Dwight Hemion and the Dean Martin Christmas Specials directed by Greg Garrison. These evenings had a more casual party atmosphere than the star's regular shows with some well placed poignant moments to celebrate the season. You could also count on some extraordinary guests to make an appearance. Well, flash (or sleigh ride) forward.

The Norm Lewis holiday residency directed by Richard Jay-Alexander has all the excitement and musical passion of those TV spectaculars plus it's titled Naughty and Nice, which TV would not have permitted back in the day. Norm Lewis' charisma and magnetism make him the perfect host, plus you get to hear his glorious voice sing traditional Christmas songs and some interesting Christmas music researched and dug up by pal RJA for this show. Music direction was by Joseph Joubert who is also a long time friend of Norm. The extraordinary guests for the 3rd evening of the five night run were Jessica Vosk and Kevin McIntyre. Norm gives out presents during his performance but the greatest present is being invited to a party by Norm Lewis at Feinstein's/54 Below.

For those of you who can get a seat for his last show on Sunday, Dec. 22nd you're going to see "special guest" Richard Jay-Alexander on the stage.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Feinstein's/54 Below



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis in The Music Man



Richard Jay-Alexander



Jessica Vosk & Norm Lewis



Jessica Vosk



Joseph Joubert, Music Director



Kevin McIntyre



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Richard Jay-Alexander & Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Richard Jay-Alexander, Jen Bush, Norm Lewis, Christina Trivigno, BC/EFA winning bid for the Norm Lewis Show



Eda Sorokoff & Richard Jay-Alexander



Ron Abel, Richard Jay-Alexander, Randy Roberts, Eda Sorokoff



Eda Sorokoff, Norm Lewis, Stephen Sorokoff, Randy Roberts



Ron Abel, Randy Roberts, Eda Sorokoff, Happy Birthday Randy Roberts



Amanda & Nellie Beavers



Coming Attractions