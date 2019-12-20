Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Continues Holiday Run at Feinstein's/54 Below
They were the highly awaited Christmas TV Specials. The Perry Como Christmas Show directed by Dwight Hemion and the Dean Martin Christmas Specials directed by Greg Garrison. These evenings had a more casual party atmosphere than the star's regular shows with some well placed poignant moments to celebrate the season. You could also count on some extraordinary guests to make an appearance. Well, flash (or sleigh ride) forward.
The Norm Lewis holiday residency directed by Richard Jay-Alexander has all the excitement and musical passion of those TV spectaculars plus it's titled Naughty and Nice, which TV would not have permitted back in the day. Norm Lewis' charisma and magnetism make him the perfect host, plus you get to hear his glorious voice sing traditional Christmas songs and some interesting Christmas music researched and dug up by pal RJA for this show. Music direction was by Joseph Joubert who is also a long time friend of Norm. The extraordinary guests for the 3rd evening of the five night run were Jessica Vosk and Kevin McIntyre. Norm gives out presents during his performance but the greatest present is being invited to a party by Norm Lewis at Feinstein's/54 Below.
For those of you who can get a seat for his last show on Sunday, Dec. 22nd you're going to see "special guest" Richard Jay-Alexander on the stage.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Feinstein's/54 Below
Norm Lewis in The Music Man
Joseph Joubert, Music Director
Richard Jay-Alexander & Norm Lewis
Richard Jay-Alexander, Jen Bush, Norm Lewis, Christina Trivigno, BC/EFA winning bid for the Norm Lewis Show
Eda Sorokoff & Richard Jay-Alexander
Ron Abel, Richard Jay-Alexander, Randy Roberts, Eda Sorokoff
Eda Sorokoff, Norm Lewis, Stephen Sorokoff, Randy Roberts
Ron Abel, Randy Roberts, Eda Sorokoff, Happy Birthday Randy Roberts
Amanda & Nellie Beavers
