Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Raises The Tide At The Beach Cafe

For those unenlightened, Jazz/Pop vocalist Nicolas King might seem like an overnight sensation. If you are new to the scene you've only recently discovered one of the most skillful and exciting male singers around. As they say in the trade, "He's Hot". Truth be told, Nicolas has been working and honing his amazing talent for 18 of his 27 years, and coincidently collecting many industry awards along the way. Last night at The Beach Cafe on New York's fashionable East Side, Nicolas thrilled an intimate group of sophisticated and musically astute New Yorkers who had gathered in a location that harks back to the golden age of New York City night life. Proprietor Dave Goodside has recreated the ambience of those fashionable Manhattan night spots that enticed you with good food, drink and entertainment. It may not be the 1950's El Morocco or La Martinique (and surely doesn't cost as much), but this special eventing at The Beach Cafe definitely left the Saturday late night audience feeling they were sharing that same nostalgic supper club experience listening to the romantic and Jazz infused vocals of Nicolas King.

Nicolas King has been performing since age 4. He was seen first on Broadway in 'Beauty & The Beast', then in 'A Thousand Clowns' opposite Tom Selleck, and 'Hollywood Arms' directed by Hal Prince, all before age 12. Other credits include 8 consecutive annual performances on The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, 'The View', 'Today' show, 'Liza & David', 'Sally Jesse Raphael' and twice on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Other career highlights include originating the role of "Oscar" on Discovery Kids' "Kenny The Shark", as well as over two dozen national Television commercials. His 'Oscar Mayer Lunchables' commercial went international, and won the Golden Marble Award in 1998.

Nicolas went on the road with his mentor Liza Minnelli to perform as her opening act from 2002-2012. The Mabel Mercer Foundation awarded Nicolas their coveted 'Julie Wilson Award' at the 2010 Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center. He's the recipient of the 1995 Talent America Award, 2012 BISTRO Award for Outstanding Performer of the Year, 2015 AMG Heritage Award for Artist of the Year, the winner of the 2019 Legends Award, as well as receiving a Grammy consideration for his latest album, "On Another Note" with jazz great Mike Renzi.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



