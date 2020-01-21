Photo Coverage: Marci Kraft Brings COME PARTY WITH MARCI to Don't Tell Mama

Marci Kraft "Come Party With Marci!"

Marci Kraft opened her 6th in a series of clever cabaret shows at Don't Tell Mama Cabaret in NYC. Her unique take on the evenings' song lists are directed at tunes of particular decades from 40's to 50's and now in the newest incarnation, songs of the 70s (and specifically a few popular TV theme songs - in this case, from the 80s).



This current show's set list features the likes of James Taylor, Carole King, and Carly Simon material. Marci's enthusiasm for the hit songs of the 1970's radio play shines bright and brings the audience back to their own heyday of falling in - and out of - love, braving the rat race, and finding down time to relax and unwind on a "Carolina Day".



The show was directed and arranged by legendary performer Marilyn Maye with a precise and keen eye towards flow & story telling. The night showcased all the expected hits ("One Fine Day", "I Feel The Earth Move", "You're So Vain", "Nobody Does It Better", "Fire & Rain") but Ms. Kraft scored big with two unexpected songs "Bartender's Blues" and "Traffic Jam". Another highlight surprised her audience on opening night when Marci brought her daughter Rachel Naar up on stage to duet in "Up On The Roof".



Guests might also have been surprised by their own singing and humming along both during the show and on their way out the door. This is the kind of play list that sticks in your mind on the ride home and makes you want to pull out those old vinyl albums.



Marci Kraft's expert musicians for the evening include Jeff Harris on Piano, Scott Thornton on Bass, Peter Calo on Guitar, and Eric Halvorson on Drums. The show played January 17th & 18th and continues with two more shows on January 22nd & 23rd (7pm).

