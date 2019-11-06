Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey Celebrate Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince at Cafe Carlyle

John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey started their set with Stephen Sondheim's "The Little Things You Do Together" from COMPANY but their performance is more about the big, intricate and intelligent things they do together musically. In this show (their annual fall engagement at Cafe Carlyle) they celebrate the collaboration of Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince.

Husband-and wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey make their annual fall pilgrimage to Cafe Carlyle with this all-new show, November 5-16. A world-renowned guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years and has established himself as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George, which was nominated for nine Tony Awards.

John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey are at Cafe Carlyle from November 5-16.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



