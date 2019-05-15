Photo Coverage: Friars Club Celebrates Julie Budd - A Life In Show Business

Friends, Fans, and Friars gathered in the Frank Sinatra Dining Room and Milton Berle Room last night as host and theater historian Richard Skipper "celebrated" Julie Budd. Julie shared songs and stories from a career that saw her appearing in every major venue, on every major Television Show, and with most of the legendary performers of our generation.

Julie Budd was discovered by Producer, musical director, and pianist Herb Berstein when the 12 year old won a talent show while vacationing with her family. Her overwhelming musical talents launched a career that started with her appearance on the Merv Griffin show and followed with audiences seeing her on the Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson, The Carol Burnet Show, and who could forget Ed Sullivan saying "and now heeer's Julie Budd".

Julie travelled the country with the likes of Jimmy Durante, Frank Sinatra, her good friend Liberace, and many other show biz greats. She's currently writing her Memoirs about her incredible life, but last night Friar Julie Budd recounted some wonderful stories and thrilled the Friars with her stunning voice as Richard Skipper interviewed her in the Milton Berle Room. I would say check your local listings for her next TV show but we all know that kind of music is not on the tube anymore, but it sure was with Julie Budd in the Friars Club last night.

Article & Photos Stephen Sorokoff



