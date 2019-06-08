Photo Coverage: Eric Yves Garcia Plays the Pelican Cafe

Eric Yves Garcia had a great pianist to accompany his singing last night at the Pelican Cafe.....Mr. Garcia himself was on the keys! There is nothing musically more satisfying than the experience of hearing an eloquent and serious pianist creating the arrangements that envelope his vocals. The piano harmonies always integrate more effectively and accurately when the voice and the fingers combine. It's a great club that Mr. Garcia belongs to, Nat King Cole, Buddy Greco, Diana Krall, Bobby Short, Billy Stritch, Tony DeSare and others. An added treat for last night's patrons was having Avery Sommers and local celebrity Rob Russell in the audience and Mr. Garcia also played effectively for them.

Music aficionado Sandy Fisher was seated ringside but not on his Legends (Radio) Ladder for Eric's show. Sandy's new show on Legends Radio called Legends Ladder features up and coming new artists who are carrying the torch of the Great American Songbook.

Eric Yves Garcia reached the top of that ladder a while ago and has performed in all the major venues in New York City, including:

Cafe Carlyle, Bemelmans Bar, Birdland, Feinstein's/54 Below, Carnegie, Hall, Town Hall, and Symphony Space. He's also a favorite at Club Raye in Paris and The Crazy Coqus in London. Eric was the winner of the 2014 Margaret Whiting Award and the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Singer/Instrumentalist. He's appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kravis Center, The O'Neill Theatre Center, Ten Chimneys, Landmark on Main, The Lyric Theatre and Lynn University among many others.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



