Photo Coverage: Deana Martin Sings Dino at Lorenzo's Cabaret

I don't think a day goes by that I don't hear Dean Martin's voice in my head coupled with a flashback of an image of how cool he looked in his tux walking out on stage. Last night at Lorenzo's Cabaret in the Hilton Garden Inn his daughter Deana brought Dino's music and charisma back to life in Richard Nicotra's Las Vegas type supper club located on Staten Island in NYC.

Dean Martin is remembered and loved all over the globe but probably no more intently than by the folks on New York's 5th Borough.

The show started with Deana being introduced by Dean (via historic video) and then it was all about Deana singing his music and everybody loving everybody during her exciting and entertaining show. A great band led by Rick Krive had a pretty famous New Yorker on guitar.....Yankee Baseball great Bernie Williams.

Deana was born in Manhattan but moved to California at the age of one. During her childhood, it was not unusual for her dad's Rat Pack friends - Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. to stop by the house for a visit. Being around her father and his many show business friends led Deana to decide that she, too, wanted a career in the entertainment industry. Deana appears in night clubs, Las Vegas showrooms and performing arts centers all over the country.

Last night It started with "And now direct from the bar" and continued with "How long have I been on for"?...... It's never enough of Dean Martin as told by Deana Martin with the stories, songs and humor of one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Deana Martin



Dean Martin & Deana Martin



Deana Martin



Bernie Williams & Deana Martin



Deana Martin



Rick Krive



Bernie Williams



Bernie Williams



Deana Martin



Lorenzo's



Ron Forman, Deana Martin, Steven Maglio, Maria Von Nicolai



Memories Are Made Of This



Steven Maglio & Deana Martin



Steven Maglio



Lois Nicotra & Richard Nicotra



Dean Martin & Deana Martin



Deana Martin & Stephen Sorokoff



Eda Sorokoff, Alyse Lo Bianco, Tony Lo Bianco, Maria Von Nicolai



Eda Sorokoff & John Griffith



Ron Forman & Deana Martin



Tony Lo Bianco & Alyse Lo Bianco



The Fans