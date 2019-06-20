Photo Coverage: Amanda Bruton Brings STILL UNCASTABLE to Laurie Beechman Theater

Amanda Bruton brought her one woman show "Still Uncastable" to the Laurie Beechman Theater on West 42nd Street for one night only on June 18th.

The show is a unique combination of storytelling stand-up, song styling, parody lyrics, and character work that only someone with Ms. Bruton's formidable wit and vocal chops could pull off.

She makes her entrance with a parody of lyrics to a "Little Mermaid" medley, lamenting her ability to play a variety of parts and yet still not finding the magic to catch a casting break.

We then travel back in time to a young tot who finds her voice in the bright lights of theater with a 5 year old Amanda singing a wildly inappropriate - but hysterical - "Dance Ten, Looks Three".

A world weary and jaded, still preteen, Amanda then sings "The Ladies Who Lunch" toasting with a Juice box poured into a martini glass.



Important to note that her Martini glass is actually juice filled as Amanda Bruton's biggest surprise moment of the night was throwing off her opening number coat to reveal to friends and fans that she is, currently in real life, 5 months pregnant!

Other songs of the night includes Amanda's drama school remembrances with "Is That All There Is" (sung ala "I Felt Nothing") which led neatly into audition stories and other life choices she could've made as a Jersey Girl. A female empowered take on "Thank Heavens For Little Girls" showing off a photo gallery book of female role models was a huge hit with this politically motivated & Pride celebrating audience.



Perhaps the crowd favorite of the night was her popular YouTube creation "Connie Bumbaloni" the North Jersey Housewife bringing the show towards its close with "Nobody Does It Like Me" and into a rousing "Don't Rain On My Parade".



Amanda Bruton's show may be titled "Uncastable"...but this powerhouse has made her own work and is now rightly booking her share of television guest spots (Orange Is The New Black, Mrs. Maisel, Younger, and more). Do what you love and the work will follow.

Can a brassy comedic sitcom side kick be far away?

The show is Co-conceived & Directed with steady and spot on pacing by the keen eye of Michael Pesce, who clearly knows his artist well.

Music Direction was from the tuneful ear of James Rushin, whose background in impov musicals allowed him to follow Amanda's riffs and turns with seamless energy.

Singer/Comedienne Amanda Bruton is a bright and funny stand out in the current NY Cabaret scene.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





