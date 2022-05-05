Ken Page needs to move back to New York City- IMMEDIATELY! It's an emergency and we need him now, every single day! People often say things like, "blew the roof off the place" but, last night, truer words could not have been spoken as the theatre legend and gifted vocalist debuted a show called, "KEN PAGE: There's So Much To Talk About"...(And Sing About, Too!).

Just extraordinary, pushing every button to a heart and mercilessly pounding us with his talents and a voice that has more colors than a deluxe box of Crayola Crayons. It's no surprise Page reached out to the very best, with Joseph Joubert as Musical Director and Richard Jay-Alexander helming his longtime friend.

Who knew? Ken is an instrument. He is a vessel of purity and truth. Add him to a talented band and the possibilities seem endless and bring joy and laughter and heartbreak and despair. All helping us through these "Tryin'Times." What a show! What an audience! Broadway and Musical Royalty everywhere. NO Guest Stars and NO Fillers. This man doesn't need anybody! You had to be there. Bravo!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff