Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Phillip Officer Returns to New York Stage With LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY at Birdland Theater September 26th

Broadway and cabaret veteran Phillip Officer returns to NYC after ten years.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  

Phillip Officer Returns to New York Stage With LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY at Birdland Theater September 26th


PHILLIP OFFICER
Let Me Sing And I'm Happy
Birdland Theater

More than a New York minute -- it's been a New York decade since one of NYC's favorite singers stepped into the spotlight here. PHILLIP OFFICER returns September 26 at 8:30pm to make his Birdland Theater debut with LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY. Phillip built a commanding reputation for his musicality and commitment to lyrics. The New York Times complimented him as "a master of lyric interpretation -- a textbook example of pop understatement."

Setting singing aside in 2008, Officer made the conscious decision to change the focus and trajectory of his journey and arrived at a newfound lifestyle and career in Las Vegas. Years later, when forced to hibernate in his cocoon of Covid quarantine during the pandemic, he realized a vital component was sorely absent from his life. As we renavigate and renegotiate our lifestyles and priorities, Phillip returns to music and a microphone with LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY in celebration of great songwriters, lyricists and vocal artists who have influenced his musical world -- Peggy Lee, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Cher, Johnny Mercer, Irving Berlin and more! Featuring a talented trio of musicians including MARK HARTMAN (piano), KEVIN KUHN (guitar), ERIK FRIEDLANDER (cello), LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY is directed by Tony nominee BILL RUSSELL.

No stranger to great concert halls or smoky saloons, he's sung in myriad venues ranging from the Broadway stage, to the world famous Carnegie Hall, to the legendary Oak Room in the Algonquin Hotel. Rex Reed proclaimed, "In a world often devoid of authenticity, the engaging performer, Phillip Officer, is the real deal." He originated the role of the "Geek" in the Broadway Tony-nominated musical SIDE SHOW. He created a leading role in the musical STARCROSSED at the Goodspeed Opera House-At-Chester (directed by Martin Charnin and music by Jeanine Tesori), and was part of the original company of the world premiere of ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS. Officer's arresting performances have earned him multiple awards and nominations: New York Nightlife Award Outstanding Male Vocalist, Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs Outstanding Male Male Recording, and Major Male Vocalist. He has previously been honored with two Backstage Bistro Awards. Phillip made a guest appearance with Michael Feinstein in the newly renovated Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall as part of Feinstein's Now & Then series. Chicago Tribune wrote "Officer joins the rank of great singers as he elevates his material with a natural effervescence you wish you could bottle."

Phillip Officer LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY will play Birdland Theater September 26th at 8:30 pm. For reservations visit the Birdland website HERE.

Phillip Officer Returns to New York Stage With LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY at Birdland Theater September 26th

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Photos: DANTE HARRELL AND ABIGAIL ALDRIDGE at 54 BelowPhotos: DANTE HARRELL AND ABIGAIL ALDRIDGE at 54 Below
September 1, 2022

Photos: DANTÉ HARRELL AND ABIGAIL ALDRIDGE at 54 Below
Review: Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Celebrate HAND IN HAND Album Release at BirdlandReview: Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Celebrate HAND IN HAND Album Release at Birdland
August 30, 2022

Hand In Hand, as an album and as a show, are pretty good reasons for Jason Yeager and Julie Benko to celebrate.
Review: John Lloyd Young's 54 Below Audience Loves MOSTLY SOUL: BELOVED HITS FROM MOTOWN TO BROADWAYReview: John Lloyd Young's 54 Below Audience Loves MOSTLY SOUL: BELOVED HITS FROM MOTOWN TO BROADWAY
August 29, 2022

The fans are eating up John Lloyd Young's new show at 54 Below and the result is a nightly lovefest.
Photos: August 23rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Chris RuettenPhotos: August 23rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Chris Ruetten
August 27, 2022

It was another great week at The Lineup last week!
Interview: Seth Sikes of SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND at 54 BelowInterview: Seth Sikes of SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND at 54 Below
August 26, 2022

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below next month with a brand new Barbra Streisand tribute show. Before September 8th and opening night roll around, Seth chats with Broadway World Cabaret.