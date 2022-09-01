Phillip Officer Returns to New York Stage With LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY at Birdland Theater September 26th



PHILLIP OFFICER

Let Me Sing And I'm Happy

Birdland Theater

More than a New York minute -- it's been a New York decade since one of NYC's favorite singers stepped into the spotlight here. PHILLIP OFFICER returns September 26 at 8:30pm to make his Birdland Theater debut with LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY. Phillip built a commanding reputation for his musicality and commitment to lyrics. The New York Times complimented him as "a master of lyric interpretation -- a textbook example of pop understatement."

Setting singing aside in 2008, Officer made the conscious decision to change the focus and trajectory of his journey and arrived at a newfound lifestyle and career in Las Vegas. Years later, when forced to hibernate in his cocoon of Covid quarantine during the pandemic, he realized a vital component was sorely absent from his life. As we renavigate and renegotiate our lifestyles and priorities, Phillip returns to music and a microphone with LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY in celebration of great songwriters, lyricists and vocal artists who have influenced his musical world -- Peggy Lee, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Cher, Johnny Mercer, Irving Berlin and more! Featuring a talented trio of musicians including MARK HARTMAN (piano), KEVIN KUHN (guitar), ERIK FRIEDLANDER (cello), LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY is directed by Tony nominee BILL RUSSELL.

No stranger to great concert halls or smoky saloons, he's sung in myriad venues ranging from the Broadway stage, to the world famous Carnegie Hall, to the legendary Oak Room in the Algonquin Hotel. Rex Reed proclaimed, "In a world often devoid of authenticity, the engaging performer, Phillip Officer, is the real deal." He originated the role of the "Geek" in the Broadway Tony-nominated musical SIDE SHOW. He created a leading role in the musical STARCROSSED at the Goodspeed Opera House-At-Chester (directed by Martin Charnin and music by Jeanine Tesori), and was part of the original company of the world premiere of ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS. Officer's arresting performances have earned him multiple awards and nominations: New York Nightlife Award Outstanding Male Vocalist, Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs Outstanding Male Male Recording, and Major Male Vocalist. He has previously been honored with two Backstage Bistro Awards. Phillip made a guest appearance with Michael Feinstein in the newly renovated Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall as part of Feinstein's Now & Then series. Chicago Tribune wrote "Officer joins the rank of great singers as he elevates his material with a natural effervescence you wish you could bottle."

Phillip Officer LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY will play Birdland Theater September 26th at 8:30 pm. For reservations visit the Birdland website HERE.