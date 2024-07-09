Performers Set for NEO 2024: A CONCERT CELEBRATION at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre Company has revealed the artists scheduled to perform at the celebrated concert series NEO, featuring new songs by emerging musical theatre writers RJ Christian, Eli Cohen, Amy Engelhardt & Molly Horan, Danielle Koenig & Justin D. Cook, Ron Spivak & Michiru Oshima, and Jessica Wu & TJ Rubin.

The list of performers includes Sherz Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along), Sojourner Brown (Hadestown), Marilyn Caserta (Six), Hillary Fisher (The Notebook), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Kimberly Akimbo), Sean Doherty (Teeth), Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, How to Steal an Election at The York), Ellis Gage (White Rose: The Musical), August Miller (The Chosen One), Diane Phelan (Into the Woods, The Decline and Fall… at The York), Allison Posner (The Magnificent Seven), Lili Thomas (Chicago) and Viet Vo (Romeo and Bernadette). Additional performers to be announced.

The one-night only benefit performance, entitled NEO 2024, is hosted by York Board member Debra Walton (Don’t Bother Me—I Can’t Cope, Storyville). Directed by Annette Jolles (Mark Felt Superstar, Bar Mitzvah Boy) with music direction by Beth Falcone (Unexpected Joy), it is curated by York’s Literary Manager Seth Christenfeld, and is set for Monday evening, July 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at The Green Room 42 (In the Yotel, 570 10th Avenue).

NEO (an acronym for “New, Emerging, Outstanding”) celebrates songwriters primed to pen the next generation of musicals. Since the first NEO concert in 2003—recorded by London’s JAY Records—musical theater fans and York supporters have eagerly anticipated each incarnation. Past featured writers have won Tonys, Oscars, and even two Pulitzers—who knows what this year’s writers will achieve? Performers will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for NEO 2024 are $36.87-$78.07 (including fees) and may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, or online here.

Show your support with a tax deductible donation today! Your donation to the York directly supports the company’s mission, emerging artists and community programs that help broaden the theatre arts landscape in NYC. Please visit: https://yorktheatre.org/support/donate.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.

Comments