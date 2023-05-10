Paula Galloway to Make Cabaret Solo Debut With AGAINST TYPE at 54 Below

After years of attending shows at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, Paula Galloway is making her cabaret solo debut on the venue's legendary stage.

On June 1, Galloway will present the world premiere of Against Type, the musical answer to the question, "How did you get here?" The show pays homage to the character actors of the past who inspired Galloway's love of music, comedy and theater and celebrates all of the roles that are against a character actor's type. After years of hearing "no" in audition rooms, Galloway finally got to "yes" by honoring what makes her unique as a performer, a wife and a mother.

The evening will include new interpretations of standards from Broadway's Golden Age as well as modern numbers that illustrate Galloway's stories.

Against Type is directed by 54 Below favorite Robbie Rozelle, with arrangements by music director Jody Shelton, and is written by Jena Tesse Fox

Paula Galloway in Against Type plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) June 1st at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Paula Galloway

Ms. Galloway's most recent stage production was Ain't Misbehavin'! at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. She was part of the most recent cast of the Off-Broadway show SISTAS: The Musical. In the New York area, Ms. Galloway has appeared in Jamaica, The Colored Museum, The Wizard of Oz, & Pippin (Harlem Repertory Theatre), A Christmas Carol in Harlem (Classical Theatre of Harlem) As You Like It (Shakespeare on the Sound), Seussical, The Musical (Gallery Players), Smokey Joe's Café (Westchester Sandbox Theater), A Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado about Nothing (Hudson Shakespeare), Three Questions (Samuel French Festival) and the New York Renaissance Faire. She has spent many weekends singing at Marie's Crisis, The Duplex, the Monster and the historic Stonewall Inn. Her favorite roles (so far) are wife to Jason and mom to Benjamin.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.