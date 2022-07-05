Patti Murin Takes The Stage At Feinstein's/54 Below This September

Broadway's Patti Murin (Disney's Frozen, Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu) will perform at Feinstein's/54 Below for a night of music, laughter, and (potentially irreverent) stories that is sure to brighten your Labor Day weekend! She returns to Broadway's Living Room with her show FEED ME AND TELL ME I'M PRETTY September 3-5 at 7pm.

In her first solo show since 2014, watch Patti get over pandemic-related social anxiety in real time as she talks motherhood, mental health and more in her signature comedic style. From 1776 to "1989," there's a bop for everyone in this set list, and special guests that may even be a surprise to Patti herself! No nudity, but possibly some light swearing, and a crap ton of fun.

Patti Murin: FEED ME AND TELL ME I'M PRETTY plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 3-5 at 7pm. Cover charges are $60 with premium seats for $95-$100.There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/PattiMurin. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

