Pamela Winslow Kashani Brings CHANGE HAPPENS to the Green Room 42 This Month

Broadway luminary Pamela Winslow Kashani (original Rapunzel opposite Bernadette Peters in Into the Woods on Broadway, Babette in Beauty and the Beast) and TV star (Ensign McKnight on Star Trek: The Next Generation) brings her autobiographical cabaret, CHANGE HAPPENS to The Green Room 42, as she ponders the meaning of life. With soul-stirring Broadway and original tunes, sharp-witted parodies and personal stories, Pamela weaves an enchanting tapestry that spans her illustrious career—from auditioning for the legendary Stephen Sondheim to her innovative performances in virtual reality.

Pamela invites you into a broad emotional spectrum, prompting you to contemplate life's profound 'why.' Might the elusive answer lie within a simple droplet of water?

Find out on October 20th at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42 | 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036 (Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor). Tickets available at Click Here.

Change Happens is produced by Tony Award-winning production company Apples and Oranges (An American in Paris, Memphis, Hair) with proceeds benefiting their non-profit mission to “take the starving out of artist.”