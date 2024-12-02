News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Pablo David Laucerica, Mateo Lizcano, Cole Thompson, And More Set For 54 SINGS: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

The performance is on December 18.

Join in at Broadway's Basement alongside characters such as Miles 'Tails' Prower, Knuckles The Echidna, and Amy Rose. Come rock out to the entire Sonic The Hedgehog franchise's soundtrack, featuring songs including "His World," "Live and Learn," and "Open Your Heart." This will be a blast of a night, celebrating everyone's favorite blue hedgehog.

Featuring: Pablo David Laucerica (The Queen of Versailles, Dear Evan Hansen), Mateo Lizcano (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen), Cole Thompson (White Rose, Into the Woods), Nate Gardner, Niko Granados, Jake Letts (Disney's Aladdin), Mars (Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red), Marcus McGee, Jackson Mizell, Molly Oldham, Christina Priestner, Charles Ritz, Errol Service Jr., Noah Sucato, Gabriela Sofia Torres, and Elijah Zurek.

The performance is on December 18.

Produced by Jonah Barnett and James Stryska (The Pyramid: A 'Dance Moms' Parody Musical)




