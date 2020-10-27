PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams Tonight with Aaron Lee Battle, Ruby Rims, Patrick Pevehouse and Jaclyn P Dharling

Tune in tonight, Tuesday, October 27th at 7:15 pm ET.

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams tonight Tuesday, October 27th at 7:15 pm ET, with hosts Scott Barbarino and Aaron Lee Battle. PBL! is continuing the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week's guests are Jaclyn P Dharling, Patrick Pevehouse, Ruby Rims, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join them this TUESDAY, October 27th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Aaron Lee Battle, a recipient of the Backstage Bistro Award, has performed at the Apollo Theater and was the resident guest artist at Gunay Supper Club in Istanbul Turkey. He has performed in cabaret since 1986, appearing at the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention at New York's Town Hall as well as in San Francisco and in several cabaret rooms in New York City. Battle has worked with talents such as Barbara Carroll, Jay Leonhart and Tony Monte and was also featured at the legendary Five Oaks.

Jaclyn P Dharling is a resident of New York City, where she has attempted to wow audiences borough-wide for 15 years. Former titles include Miss Touch of Class US of A and Queen of Cabaret. She is thrilled at long last to be making her Piano Bar Live! debut!

Patrick Pevehouse is "so grateful to be collaborating with such talent and creativity." Before coming to Ellen's Stardust Diner, Patrick toured the country as Lumiere, the shamelessly flirty candelabra, in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Other credits include the national tour of The Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow) and numerous stints on Disney Cruise Line with Toy Story the Musical (Woody).

Ruby Rims is an award-winning entertainer and drag artist, first performing in drag in 1973, in Newark NJ. He has been seen on the "Phil Donahue Show" as well as "Mid-Day Live" with Bill Boggs and "The Geraldo Rivera Show." He is the founder of "Teddy Cares" and Ruby Rims and Friends Do the Can-Can. Rims was chosen for the NY-1 "New Yorker of the Week" spotlight and is also the recipient of The Manhattan Association of Cabaret's Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also a 27-year AIDS survivor.

