PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams Tonight With Terry Burrell, Rachel Kaufman, Katie Dunne McGrath and More

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly Piano Bar Live! streams tonight, Tuesday, November 24th at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino. PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week's guests are Terry Burrell, Rachel Kaufman, Katie Dunne McGrath, Gordon Michaels, Adrienne Danrich O'Neill, Jon Richardson and Carolyn Wehner plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join them this TUESDAY, November 24th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Terry Burrell is a stage actor of West Indian-American descent. Burrell's Broadway credits include Three Penny Opera, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Swinging On A Star, Into The Woods, Dreamgirls, Honky Tonk Nights, Eubie and the first London production of Showboat, as Julie. In regional theatre, she was nominated for the Helen Hayes Best Actress In a Musical award for her portrayal of Queenie in Duke Ellington's Queenie Pie. Other regional credits include Aldonza in Man Of La Mancha, Eve in Arthur Miller's Up From Paradise, Diana Deveraux in Of Thee I Sing, Glenda/Aunt Em in The Wiz, Ella in Bubbling Brown Sugar, Conchita in Barry Manilow's Copacabana, Aunt Eller in OKlahoma and many more.

Rachel Kaufman is a seasoned piano bar entertainer, Music Director, accompanist, multi-instrumentalist and composer in NYC who has music directed and/or played for well over 300 musicals and cabaret shows world-wide. She started her career by playing at piano bars all over NYC, including such places as Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, Marie's Crisis, The Metropolitan Room, the Five Oaks, 88's, Rose's Turn and Brandy's. Kaufman has also been seen playing for auditions, classes, improv comedy groups, at churches, and, during the summer, in the orchestra and atrium on cruise ships. She has also worked with such Broadway greats as Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee, Donna Murphy and Savion Glover, to name a few. During this pandemic, she created a series of "CoVideos"-remote collaborations with friends all over the world, which she posted almost every day for 200 days (search #covidwithradini on Facebook).

Katie Dunne McGrath moved to New York City in 2016 after retiring from her career in advertising. Her first show as a New Yorker, Significant Others, won the 2017 Bistro Award for best debut. She started working with NiteLife Exchange in 2018 on her video blog, "Cabaret Katie," previewing the shows and artists she wants to see in the coming months, gaining 60,000 unique video views from New York entertainment seekers.

Gordon Michaels is a graduate of New York City's Music & Arts High School, where he appeared in the original movie Fame. He is also a graduate of the Boston Conservatory of Music. Michaels is equally comfortable singing Broadway ballads, jazz standards, blues, R&B oldies, gospel and more. A veteran of many singing competitions, he has appeared internationally with Patti LaBelle, Jennifer Holiday, James Taylor, Aerosmith, Rod Stewart, Cissy Houston, Keith Lockhart, Tramaine & Edward Hawkins and Natalie Cole. As a special guest with Harlem Gospel Choir, he sang for Pope John Paul II. In the Boston area, Michaels is known as the creator of the Original House of Blues Gospel Brunch. His newest venture is his cabaret series in Quincy, MA at the Fox & Hound Wood Grille and Tavern in addition to running a singing competition called "DaVoice" for new and up and coming artists. gordonmichaels.com

As an award-winning singer, writer, composer and educator, Adrienne Danrich's goal is to redefine what it means to be a creative performer. She has been recognized by winning a Midwest EMMY for her performance and narration of "This Little Light of Mine: The Stories of Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price." The show, which Adrienne created, also received a Midwest EMMY nomination.

Jon Richardson is a musician based in Provincetown on Cape Cod. He is a piano player, guitar player, singer and songwriter. He is also the creator and one of the featured performers streaming through Facebook and Youtube on the Virtual Piano platform, which features some of the country's leading piano bar and cabaret entertainers - all LIVE and FREE, streaming weekly from their homes. Richardson has also played as a featured performer at piano bars in New England, including the Front Porch Pianobar and Restaurant in Ogunquit, Maine, Tin Pan Alley in Provincetown and The Crown and Anchor in Provincetown. He has also performed as the featured performer at the Hamilton Live in Washington, DC, the Paramount at the Crown and Anchor, the Vinegar Hill Music Theater, in Kennebunkport, Maine and at the Main Stage at the Pilgrim House with Peter Donnelly.

Carolyn Wehner is a Milwaukee-based singer/pianist, performing regularly for a variety of audiences throughout Wisconsin and the greater Chicagoland area. She is a longtime member of Chicago Cabaret Professionals and has performed at major Chicago venues, including Davenport's Cabaret, and most recently, Drew's on Halsted. During the pandemic shutdown she has kept busy with frequent live-streamed Cocktails With Carolyn shows on Facebook. She also debuted in a socially distant (by 880.4 miles) appearance in August on the MAC award-winning NYC cabaret show Piano Bar Live! www.pianistvocalist.com

