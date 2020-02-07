PIANO BAR LIVE! Returns to Brandy's Piano Bar February 10

PIANO BAR LIVE! is lighting up screens worldwide from Brandy's Piano Bar, Mondays at 7pm. The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music. If you can't be in our live studio audience, you can watch PIANO BAR LIVE! produced by ScoBar Entertainment, streaming at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive to chat on Facebook with old friends and new, as we all watch together.

Joining Piano Bar Maestro, MICHAEL McASSEY at the keys, with co-host "singer/slinger" Bobby Belfry, is a veritable Who's Who of Piano Bar, Cabaret and Broadway! PIANO BAR LIVE! is an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience.

Pianist Envy, a new piano bar, opened in Jersey City in December with PBL!'s very own host with the most, Michael McAssey, in residence as Artistic Director as well as hosting at the 88s. He'll be leading the fun Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm. In classic piano bar style Pianist Envy features a talented line-up of waitstaff and bartenders who not only take and bring your order but also sing as they do so. This is a tried and true format based on the iconic Manhattan piano bars like Brandy's, The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, Marie's Crisis and The Five Oaks.

To help the Maestro celebrate his latest success this Monday at 7pm, join our in-house live audience to see staff performers from Pianist Envy at Brandy's. Two familiar notables are NYC piano bar "specialists" Maria Gentile and Michael Dionne. If you can't be there with us watch the stream!

Guests for February 10th include Peter Reid Lambert, Elora Von Rosch, Maria Gentile, Austin Sprague & Michael Dionne.

For more information visit www.pianobarlive.com or www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive.





