PIANO BAR LIVE! Interactive Streaming Piano Bar Experience Comes To The Duplex With Host Michael McAssey

Following last month's smash opening, ScoBar Entertainment has announced that PIANO BAR LIVE! the interactive streaming Piano Bar experience will return to The Duplex for two more shows, Sundays, September 15 and 22 at 6:30pm. Joining host extraordinaire, Michael McAssey at the keys, on September 15, will be Daniel Dunlow, Maggie Wirth, Andre Montgomery, Peter Saxe - Saxe in the City and Bianca DiSarro. THERE IS NO COVER CHARGE for PIANO BAR LIVE! just a two-drink minimum.

Daniel Dunlow is the creator and Artistic Director of The Green Room 42, Broadway's funky new cabaret, hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot." He has developed and curated one-person shows with Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Frances Ruffelle, Adam Pascal, Cady Huffman, Ali Stroker and more. As a performer, he has appeared Off-Broadway, regionally and in film and TV. As a stand-up comedian, his work has been featured in NYC clubs as well as National TV. BroadwayWorld has called him "A True Renaissance Man" and Times Square Chronicles deemed him the "The Future of the Entertainment Industry."

Maggie Wirth is a bona fide singer-drink slinger, whose three-decade career found her at The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, Broadway Baby, Eighty-Eights and the Hostess with the Mostess at the legendary and still going strong, Marie's Crisis! Maggie also appeared as Grandma in Billy Elliot, Berte in Pippin, Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest, Ouiser in Steel Magnolias and Gertrude Stein in Little Wars. Join us this Sunday as this Piano Bar Legend graces the stage.

Andre Montgomery is a singer & actor and well known in the piano bars of NYC. He worked at the old Duplex (on Grove Street) as a lighting tech and a singing waiter/bartender. Erv Raible (then owner of The Duplex) convinced me to do cabaret shows. I worked with several talented music directors (Mark Christopher, Glenn Kelly, Gerry Deiffeinbach and David Pearl) with most shows directed by Gerry Geddes. Besides shows at The Duplex, I also did shows at Don't Tell Mama, Joe's Pub, The Ballroom and Eighty Eights, just to name a few.

Peter Saxe is a composer, lyricist, pianist, arranger, orchestrator, copyist and performance coach. His musicals include The Latecomer, A New Beginning, MTA: The Musical, What Friends Are For and Love in the Time of Recession. He has Musical Directed Dig & Be Dug: The Gospel of Lord Buckley, Welcome to Tourettaville & is the winner of the 2016 MAC/Burman Songwriting Award. Peter has coached Rumer Willis, Nolan Gerard Funk and Tyler Blackburn for the musical film, Hello Again. He has also worked in music publishing & for MTV Networks. His revue, Saxe and the City, will be at The Duplex on September 20, 2019. Saxe and the City follows four friends on a search for love and happiness, in crowded bars, on subway platforms, during "Hallmark" holidays and through the ever-stressful audition seasons, navigating their ways through life by way of musical numbers, featuring a delightful mix of sincerity and snark, hilarity and heartbreak, sometimes in a single song.

Bianca DiSarro is NYC-based actor and singer and one of Ellen's Stardust Diner's famed Stardusters. She has studied with Heidi Marshall, Julio Agustin and Jen Waldman and has performed professionally throughout the US. She is 1/3 of the smash girl group, Ménage à Trois. Bianca can be seen as Nora in "Vinyl" on HBO. She is a 2-time-winner of Amateur Night at the Apollo. Other credits include, iLLa, A Hip Hop Musical, In The Heights(Daniella) and The Life (April). She is currently Miami bound to open a new musical at The Faena Theatre called The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover.

TO WATCH PIANO BAR LIVE! Like us at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive Then, come back on Sunday, September 15 and 22 at 6:30pm, click on the video tab where it will say "Live" to join us and chat with old friends and new friends, as we watch together.





