PIANO BAR LIVE Extends Through November at Brandy's Beginning Monday, November 4

ScoBar Entertainment has announced that PIANO BAR LIVE!has been extended through November, at Brandy's Piano Bar on the Upper East Side, beginning Monday, November 4 from 7-8:30pm. Joining Piano Bar Maestro, MICHAEL McASSEY at the keys, will be a veritable Who's Who of Cabaret and Broadway! PIANO BAR LIVE! is an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience. THERE IS NO COVER CHARGE for PIANO BAR LIVE! but there is a two drink minimum.

Guests for November 4th include Steven Brinberg, Tommy J. Dose, Darius Harper, Tara Moran, Brian Tom O'Connor and Luke Preute.

Steven Brinberg has been doing his live vocal & comic impression of Barbra Streisand for two decades around the world. The first Simply Barbrashow began in his native New York, where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta and Toronto, more cities than the real Barbra. Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star, Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress and Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read, as Barbra, at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli. The constantly updated Simply Barbra show has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a 2018 ROBBY award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Off-Broadway, Steven has appeared in Ivanov (Jewish Rep), The Wind Up Toys (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's musical, Nightlife, at Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He has appeared on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl, featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth. TV appearances include "Blue Bloods" on CBS, "Rosie O'Donnell," "Jerry Springer," "Sally Jessy Raphael" and "Good Day Australia." His films include Camp, Heavenly Peace, Boys Life and Thirsty. Steven has released two CDs, Live in London and Simply Barbra Duets. Upcoming shows include November 6 and December 11 at the Green Room 42.

Tommy J. Dose has appeared Off-Broadway in Timmy the Great, On the Air and Hush the Musical. He has performed in the National Tour of My Fair Ladyand his Regional credits include Elf (Buddy), Shrek(Shrek), Sweeney Todd, Phantom, Urinetown, Assassins, Into the Woods, Oklahoma and Oliver. He is also the recipient of five MAC Awards (Manhattan Association of Cabarets); his solo show, by. the. book., the 2017 MAC Award for "Outstanding Debut" and "Outstanding Piano Bar Entertainer" for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Darius Harper, a Boston native, attended AMDA NYC, prior to a lengthy run with the Disney Company internationally. Credits include The Book of Mormon (Chicago), After Midnight (Host, dir. Warren Carlyle) and Kinky Boots (1st national tour) as Lola. Darius most recently originated and starred as the emcee and vocalist in Cirque Du Soleil' VOLTA (iTunes, Spotify, etc.).

Tara Moran is a multi-award winning actress, recording artist and cabaret performer. With a background in musical theatre, rock/ pop, R&B and jazz, Tara continually crosses genres in developing new shows which she performs on stages all over the world. A recipient of the 2019 MAC Award for Piano Bar Entertainer of the Year, she can be seen thrilling audiences weekly at the acclaimed club Don't Tell Mama in Manhattan's theatre district.

Brian Tom O'Connor is the co-creator and co-star, with Debra Vogel, of three O'Connor & Vogel musical comedy cabaret acts, Guy & Doll, How To Be Perfect and Found & Lost, all of which played at Don't Tell Mama and other venues, including Odette's. Brian's new solo show, The Zen of Show Tunes, is in development for early 2020.

Luke Preute is a freshman Musical Theatre major at Pace University in New York City. His favorite credits include Conrad Birdie in Bye Bye Birdie and Renfield in Dracula. He is thrilled to be at PIANO BAR LIVE! and wants to thank Michael McAssey for helping him feel welcome in New York City.

DATE: Mondays, November 4, 11, 18 & 25 from 7-8:30pm

PLACE: Brandy's Piano Bar - 235 East 84th Street, NYC (212) 744-4949

TICKETS: NO COVER CHARGE - 2 drink minimum

INFORMATION: ScoBarEnt@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive

Click here to go visit Brandy's website

If you can't join us live @ Brandy's, just like us www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive & come back on Monday, November 4 @ 7pm, to chat on Facebook with old friends and new friends, as we watch together...

ScoBar Entertainment would like to thank Brandy's Piano Bar, our sponsor for the PIANO BAR LIVE! series...





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You