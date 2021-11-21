Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Acting icon Amy Irving makes appearance with THE UKELADIES.

Nov. 21, 2021  

PHOTOS: Take an Inside Look at THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Birdland, the fans and THE LINEUP bid farewell to Susie Mosher this week, as Mosher heads out of town for a coveted spot performing in the Sandy Patti Show for the holidays. Making sure to go out in style, Susie curated her usual exciting coterie of performers to make happy her fans and regulars but this week Susie had a special ace in the hole: iconic actress Amy Irving, who performs with the fabulous UKELADIES.

Happily, documentarian Stewart Green was on hand to catch all the action in his lens.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

David Foley jr.

Nate Buccieri at the piano.

Tina Scariano

Dorothy Bishop

Lindsey Holloway
Michael Stephenson
Jon Weber

Kenn Boisinger

Zoë Tchapraste

Dario Acosta & Eleanor Dubinsky

BETTY

The Ukeladies

John Miller, Susie Mosher and Clint de Ganon

Mardie Millit wins the mousepad!
Doris Dear

Brad Simmons, Sean Harkness, John Miller and Susie Mosher

Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher - Klea Blackhurst will be filling in for Susie for six weeks while Susie performs out of town with Sandy Patti.

