Orfeh and Andy Karl, Nicole Henry & More to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below This Week

RSO: MONDAY THE 13TH-SEPTEMBER 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Very Intense Productions will present RSO AT F/54, an evening retrospective of musicals by multi-award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver at Feinstein's/54 Below. Audience members can expect to hear tunes from the prolific list of Oliver's work, from Mrs. Sharp; Darling; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland; We Foxes; Rope; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory; Three Points of Contact, and world premieres from Oliver's latest work.

Ryan Scott Oliver wrote the music and lyrics for Jasper in Deadland (off-Broadway; the 5th Avenue Theatre), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Darling; Mrs. Sharp; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory, Havana! with director Warren Carlyle, and more. He is the winner of a Larson Grant, Rodgers Award, New Musicals Awards from Weston Playhouse, Pace University, and the recipient of a Lortel Award Nomination as well as numerous fellowships, residencies, and ASCAP awards. He is currently at work on adaptations of the films Hugo (based on the 2011 Martin Scorsese film) with Christopher Wheeldon; Heart and Souls (1993) for Universal Theatrical Group; Junebug (2005), with Pulitzer-prize winning librettist Royce Vavrek; a trilogy of original musicals (including We Foxes, Rope, and Three Points of Contact); and an English translation of a new Les Liaisons Dangereuses musical adaptation. Find writings, videos, tweets, and more of his morbidly optimistic musings @ryanscottoliver on all platforms.

Orchestrations are by Ryan Scott Oliver.

Featuring Ryan Scott Oliver, Kathryn Allison, Kerstin Anderson, Bandits on the Run, Kae Bragg, Ethan Carlson, Ben Crawford, Jackie Cox, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Caitlin Doak, Matt Doyle, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arielle Jacobs, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Michael Lowney, Miranda Luze, Bonnie Milligan, Heath Saunders, Eleri Ward, Donté Wilder, Daniel Yearwood, and more!

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT, HOSTED BY Taylor Louderman !-SEPTEMBER 13 AT 9:45 PM

"WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 2."

We're back! Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award® Nominee, Mean Girls), Musical Direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney's Broadway Princess Party) and produced by Hannah Kloepfer with Sarah Glugatch and Josh Collopy.

Write Out Loud is a celebration of new musical theatre writers. The team proudly presents the works of the 2020 winners - "Coffee in the Morning" by Matt Copley; "Samson" by Ethan Carlson; "Sang Along" by Alexander Sage Oyen - and selected finalists Karl Amundson, Damian Barray, Ben Bennett, Natalie Brown, Stephen Coakley, Dominic Gray & Ceola Daly, Dmitry Koltunov, Shelby Olive, Chris Ruetten, Liam Searcy, RJ Christian, and Makinley Smith. As well as a cast of Broadway's finest.

Featuring Major Attaway, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Gerard Canonico, Stephen Coakley, Matt Copley, Arielle Jacobs, Hannah Kloepfer, Andrew Kober, Taylor Louderman, Carrie St. Louis, Shereen Pimentel, Presley Ryan, Caesar Samayoa, & Danielle Wade

Listen to the 2020 Winning songs here!

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

After a sold-out engagement in fall 2019, Nicole Henry will return with her Broadway World-nominated theatrical concert event I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Songs of Whitney Houston.

Hailed for her soulful vocals and charismatic stage presence, Ms. Henry will go on a joyful, storytelling journey weaving in the classic songs of one of the best voices in American music history while putting her stamp on some of Whitney's greatest hits, including "The Greatest Love of All," "I Have Nothing," "I Look To You," "I Will Always Love You," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," along with other timeless Whitney classics.

Co-written by Ms. Henry, this production is conceived and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director WILL NUNZIATA, who has worked with top stars such as Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, Broadway's Haley Swindal, Tony Award® winner Lillias White, and more.

Since her debut in 2004, Nicole Henry has established herself as one of the music world's most acclaimed vocalists, garnering a Soul Train Award and three Top-10 Billboard albums while captivating audiences in over 20 countries, headlining at venues in cities including New York, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami.

Don't miss this "back by popular demand" theatrical concert event!

Featuring Nicole Henry and special guests Marissa Rosen and Clayton Bryant.

$70 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GIVE MY REGARDS...THE BEST OF BROADWAY! A COMPETITION LIKE NO OTHER-SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9:45 PM

During the spring of 2020, when the world went on pause, Scott Coulter's Spot-On Entertainment started a search for a rising star. After receiving video submissions from around the globe a panel of judges narrowed the field to a Top Twenty. Those twenty contestants were then mentored by Broadway/cabaret stars from the faculty at Spot-On Arts Academy. From that group of twenty performers, a Top Six was chosen by a celebrity panel of judges, including Kate Flannery ("The Office"), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Hamilton, Little Voice), Christina Bianco (Funny Girl), Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton), celebrity artist Justin 'Squigs' Robertson, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and recording artist Steven Brault.

Now, with Scott Coulter serving as the night's host, the Top Six all journey to New York City for the concert event that will determine who will be declared the first "Give My Regards" Rising Star and win an appearance with the Pacific Symphony in Orange County, California.

Come join finalists D'Marreon Alexander (Detroit, MI), Chelle Denton (San Mateo, CA), Tyler Evick (Nashville, TN), Natasha Hoeberigs (London, U.K.), Caleb Mitchell (Murfreesboro, TN), and Veronica Stern (Pelham, NY) as they share their gifts alongside a cast of Broadway/cabaret performers for the contest's exciting conclusion! Celebrity judges include Christina Bianco, Klea Blackhurst, Lisa Howard, and Justin "Squigs" Robertson.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andy Karl & ORFEH: LEGALLY BOUND-SEPTEMBER 15 & 16 AT 7:00 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Orfeh and Andy Karl make their return to Feinstein's/54 Below! Together Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony Award® nomination. Karl earned his own Tony Award® nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Fresh off their run in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis, Broadway's power couple celebrates the release of their new album with a return engagement of their hit show Legally Bound. The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and show tunes that is sure to excite and delight! Orfeh and Andy will be joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of chart-toppers, showstoppers, and high belting. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

$85 cover charge. $140 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Edmund Bagnell : HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN-SEPTEMBER 15 AT 9:45 PM

We can all agree that 2020 was a tough year, but Well Strung's 1st violinist and vocalist Edmund Bagnell is ready to celebrate better days ahead with his new show Happy Days Are Here Again. Directed and co-written by Michael Schiralli, with Musical Direction and Accompaniment by Mark Hartman, Happy Days is a joyous tribute to music that is the feel-good soundtrack to our lives. As noted by BroadwayWorld, "Be it music made with lightning-fast fingers on a fiddle, or a honeyed voice of dulcet notes both powerful or peaceful, it is a pleasure to watch this man at work." From standards both old and new, get ready for an uplifting evening of song, violining, and storytelling.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amy Jo Jackson: THE BRASS MENAGERIE-SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:45 PM

The Brass Menagerie is a campy romp through the women of Tennessee Williams...in SONG! If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear Blanche DuBois, Maggie the Cat or the Wingfields sing through their plays, wonder no longer - Amy Jo Jackson is here to bring all of the charm and vivacity that the South demands to these iconic women. Whether you're familiar with the works of Tennessee or not, you'll enjoy this ridiculous lark of a concert, taking you through such plays as A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Summer and Smoke, The Rose Tattoo, and many more, mashed up with the classic songs of the musical theatre canon. With Brian Nash on the keys, prepare yourselves for an evening of strong drinks, strong accents, and even stronger choices.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Beth Leavel : IT'S NOT ABOUT ME-SEPTEMBER 17 & 18 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back for an encore by popular demand!

Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand-new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for five nights of fun! It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.

Music Direction by Phil Reno.

$75 cover charge. $130 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRIS URQUIAGA & BROADWAY FRIENDS: LATIN MUSIC NIGHT-SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:45 PM

Come enjoy a night of Latin music presented by Latin pop artist Chris Urquiaga (aka JChris) and an all-star Broadway cast! Latin music is embedded into NYC's culture, so it's only fitting that we pay homage by dedicating a night to the genre. You will hear selections from the Broadway repertoire (such as In The Heights and West Side Story), Latin pop standards and fun original tunes penned by Chris and co-songwriters. You'll even hear Latin-infused selections from the musical Chris is writing with Jordan Silver called Mr. Manhattan!, a musical comedy about gentrification.

Featuring Chris Urquiaga and special guests Iván Carlo, Eric Anthony Lopez, Nathan Lucrezio, Anna Paloma, Mia Pinero, and Adrienne Velasco Balducci.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE POP/BROADWAY SONG TITLE MASHUP SHOW!-SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:45 PM

Two different songs. Two different genres. One same title. See some of Broadway's greatest hits be mashed up with iconic pop songs, both of which share a name. Join a cast of Broadway and cabaret's best as we put a fun twist on songs from all over Spotify. Get ready to hear all of your favorites like you've never heard them before, including Hamilton and Ellie Goulding's "Burn," Rent and Usher's "Without You," Waitress and Ariana Grande's "Bad Idea," and so much more. These exclusive arrangements will blow you away!

Music Direction by Luke Williams.

Produced by Carly Heitner and Zachary Hausman.

Featuring Philippe Arroyo, Phoenix Best, John Clay III, Leana Concepcion, Jonathan Gomolka, Tommy Kaiser, Jake Levy, Sarah Lynn Marion, Yassi Noubahar, Henry Platt, Analise Scarpaci, Alexia Sielo, Emerson Steele, Christian Thompson, and Alyssa Wray.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amy Spanger SINGS HER FACE OFF-SEPTEMBER 19 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway favorite Amy Spanger is going to sing her face off LIVE for one night only at Feinstein's/54 Below! She has spent the better part of the past 25 years treading the Broadway boards in shows such as Kiss Me Kate, Chicago, and Rock of Ages. She and her musical director Paul Masse have created a set list that will include Jonathan Larson, Kander & Ebb, Cole Porter and more. Amy is a Drama Desk nominated actress who is a veteran of eight Broadway shows and originated Susan in tick, tick... boom! Off-Broadway. She has appeared on television in "The Blacklist," "Chicago Med," "Law & Order: SVU," and more. She's also known for her performance as Sally in Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical. She lives in NYC with her husband, actor Brian Shepard. Amy is excited to celebrate the return of live entertainment at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Featuring Amy Spanger and special guest Lana Gordon.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SING STREET'S MUSICIANS IN: THE WRONG GIG-SEPTEMBER 19 AT 9:45 PM

Join Gian Perez, Jakeim Hart, Sam Poon, and Anthony Genovesi (from Sing Street on Broadway) in a one night only rock concert experience. In 2019, these four rock musicians suddenly found themselves in a new Broadway musical, a gig they never anticipated they'd be right for. With their Broadway debut postponed, they were each able to dive into new solo material, following their own sound. Now, after a year and a half without gigging, this band is ready to blow the roof off Feinstein's/54 Below. The audience will get sneak peeks of new unreleased music while exploring the feeling of being at the wrong gig.

Featuring Gian Perez, Jakeim Hart, Sam Poon, and Anthony Genovesi.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW-SEPTEMBER 13 & 18

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

RSO: Monday the 13th: September 13 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $15

Beth Leavel: It's Not About Me: September 18 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download our Safety Plan, click here.