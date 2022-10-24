Orfeh, Eden Espinosa, Laura Bell Bundy & More Set for I AM WOMAN at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present I AM WOMAN: A Concert for Female Empowerment on Wednesday, November 2nd at 7:00pm, featuring Broadway alums Orfeh (Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman), Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Rent), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In The Heights), and comedian Zarna Garg, who are joined by Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Emerson Steele (Violet), and Kelly Lamor Wilson (Billy Porter / MGM's "Anything's Possible").

I AM WOMAN: A Concert for Female Empowerment an evening of story and song that defies the gravity of society's indifference surrounding the discussion of women's issues. For one night only, womxn in all stages of their lives come together to sing through their experiences, in hopes that you'll leave feeling empowered to do the same.

All proceeds will benefit Womxn of Tomorrow Foundation, a full 501c3 nonprofit created by Laura Bell Bundy. This organization works to change the social consciousness around women's roles in society through art, education, and community. Womxn of Tomorrow is dedicated to helping the next generation raise their voices through art, music, and poetry so we can humanize, musicalize, and radicalize the issues we face today.

Amaya Braganza (Annie, The King and I), Mary Charles Jones (The CW's "Namoi"), Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple), and Kaci Walfall (The Lion King, "Naomi") will also be performing. Rounding out the cast are Cara Rose DiPietro, Hillary Dominguez, Lauren Echausse, Abby Goldberg, Viv Helvajian, Laura Sky Herman, Isabel Jordan, and Tommi Lock.

The evening will be music directed by Andrew Byrne.

For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

Food & Beverage Voucher



While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.



ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.

Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.