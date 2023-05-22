OUT BEING US Comes to 54 Below in June

Out Being Us plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 12th at 9:30. 

OUT BEING US Comes to 54 Below in June

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Collard & Rosenblatt's Out Being Us on June 12th at 9:30pm. Returning to 54 Below after three sold-out concerts, Collard & Rosenblatt are thrilled to present a concert celebrating queer stories during Pride month! Out Being Us will feature both familiar favorites and several debuts from the Collard & Rosenblatt catalog.

"As two queer artists, we strive to put stories on stage that not only illuminate queer stories but also empower other queer artists to speak up about their experiences," said Collard & Rosenblatt in a joint statement. "With all of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being enacted around the country, now more than ever, we must stand up and raise our voices to create change. Out Being Us celebrates queer humans and sends a strong reminder that we are here and we are beautiful."

Performed by Jenna Beressi, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise), Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Milena Makse, Erin McMillen (Madame Clicquot), Ty Norris, Nicky Redd, Andres Reyes, and Sophie Tyler with music direction by Jack Oliver Kotanen, this is a night you won't want to miss!


Out Being Us plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 12th at 9:30. There is a $29-$67.50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum.




