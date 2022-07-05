OH MY GOD YOU GUYS: THE CONCERT to be Presented by Creating In Color & Black Theatre Coalition This Month

Following sold out concerts presentations of the musicals Hello Dolly and Hair, Black Theatre Coalition and Creating in Color are moving to the Triad Theater (158 W 72nd Street) on Monday, July 18th at 7:00 PM. Oh My God You Guys celebrates the iconic music from the world of Legally Blonde! Join them as they visit a super Black version of the world of Elle Woods with an all star cast!

Oh My God You Guys looks at the music from the entire cinematic and musical universe of Legally Blonde. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.triadnyc.com and there will be a two drink minimum.

Oh My God You Guys is directed by Tyra Ann Marie Wilson (Black Theatre Coalition Producing Fellow at Disney Theatricals) and music directed by John Bronston (Black Theatre Coalition Music Direction Fellow at Tina on Broadway) and features Jessica Banegas (Olive in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at 5thFloor Theatre and Camila in Sabor at Columbia School of the Arts), Asia DeShields (Lorraine in All Shook Up and Lady In Green in For Colored Girls...), Avionce Hoyles (Tink in Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center and Gator in the National Tour of Memphis) Spencer Lombardo (Workshops of The Bridge and Fish In A Tree) Destynee McMichael (recent graduate University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign), Emerese Noel (Deloris in Sister Act and Dionne in Hair), Deon Releford-Lee (National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Broadway Company of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Marissa Rudd (Marie in Marie and Rosetta for Theatreworks Silicon Valley and Sarah in Ragtime at Berkley Playhouse), Lilliannie Urgent (Rusty in Footloose at Argyle Theatre and Alice in Addams Family at Cornwall Center Theatre), and Juson Williams (Louis Armstrong in the World Premiere of A Wonderful World and Executive/Artistic Producer of JW's Inspirational Singers of New York as featured on The Grammy's and America's Got Talent).