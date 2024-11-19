OFFSTAGE —> ONSTAGE Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Offstage —> Onstage: Broadway Crew Members Take The Spotlight on Sunday, December 1st at 9:30pm.

The incredible actors of Broadway aren’t the only ones working hard to give you a great show! With Offstage -> Onstage, you’ll get to see those who usually work behind the scenes and front of house as they take a turn in the spotlight. This show features a variety of Broadway workers who will be singing songs from shows where they’re usually busy keeping things running around the stage, along with some of their own dream roles! You’ll hear songs from Cabaret, Hadestown, and many of other Broadway favorites sung by some talented ushers, musicians, and more!

The Offstage —> Onstage cast includes Jesse Hartley, Isabella Araque, Talon Ackerman (Leap of Faith, Bonnie & Clyde), Amar Biamont, Leah Pagan, Mollie Elyse, Layla Hope Clarke, Gwendolyn Fuller, Emily Cooper, Maeve Stier (Cabaret), Kris Carrasco, and Riley Shroyer, with a special guest appearance from David Merino (Cabaret, Moulin Rouge!, Rent national tour).

The music director is Aiden Wells, and the show is produced by Riley Shroyer and Maddie Russell with associate producer Rissa Lavilla.

