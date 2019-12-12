Norm Lewis, Christine Pedi and More Next Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Norm Lewis: NAUGHTY AND NICE, DECEMBER 17-22 AT 7:00PM

Acclaimed Broadway leading man and Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his latest holiday show, Naughty and Nice. This engagement celebrates Norm's fifth annual residency at Feinstein's/54 Below, and on hand for the party will be his Director, Richard Jay-Alexander, his Musical Director and Arranger, Joseph Joubert, and the swingin'est cats in town, George Farmer on bass and Parry Cavari on percussion.

In a year where Norm is feeling gratitude, he plans to dig deep into songs he's performed over the last five years and, of course, throw in plenty of showtunes and new favorites. You can also count on hearing some songs from the 2018 release of The Norm Lewis Christmas Album.

Norm's appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below have rapidly become a holiday tradition and are one of his favorite ways to end the year, spend time with friends, and share his special brand of holiday cheer. This year you can also count on special guests to join him on stage, each night, his usual generous gift giving, and yes, even bundt cakes - if you happen to come the night that cousin Bobby Lewis is the guest. Join us for dinner, some great music, and the best holiday art you can find in the heart of Broadway. Norm will be naughty AND nice!

Featuring special guests:

Tuesday, Dec 17: Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid) and more to be announced!

$75 - $105 cover charge. $110 - $130 VIP seating. $140 - $165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Perry Ojeda SINGS THE SONGS OF COMDEN & GREEN: JUST IN TIME, DECEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

One of Broadway's most beloved songwriting teams gets an intimate exploration by one of their foremost interpreters: Perry Ojeda (On The Town, Imaginary Friends) in Perry Ojeda - Just in Time: The Songs of Comden & Green.

Having collaborated with Comden and Green on the 1998 Broadway revival of On The Town, Ojeda threads together Betty & Adolph's fantastic hit songs like "Just In Time," "Make Someone Happy," and "The Party's Over," among others, while relaying his own personal memories of how they mentored, touched and changed his life as an artist.

Expect some very special guests to help celebrate the brilliant artists behind such musicals as Wonderful Town, Bells Are Ringing, On the 20th Century, and so many more.

Director: Kristen Sanderson

Music Director: John Daniels

Featuring: Brad Aspel (On The Town, Beauty and the Beast), Arielle Jacobs (Disney's Aladdin) and Robert Montano (On The Town, Kiss of the Spider Woman).

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BON NATALE [SIC]: THE ALMOST-MIDNIGHT MASS, DECEMBER 17 AT 11:30PM

Exactly one week before Christmas Eve, Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Promenade, "Search Party") and Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart, "BoJack Horseman," a much less significant role than Bonnie on "Search Party") return to Feinstein's/54 Below to help everyone celebrate the most wonderful time of the year: 11:30pm on a Tuesday. Yes, it's late, but let's level. If Bonnie and Natalie's work resonates with you, you're up until 1am every night this time of year anyway indulging in a festive cocktail of generalized anxiety and seasonal depression; you deserve to add booze and/or belting to the mix.

The material will range from classics to ought-to-be-classics to "why did they make us pay to watch them do this oh unfortunately this part has grown on me and I like it now."

The evening is music directed by Dan Garmon. Pray for him.

Critics raved about THE GRAVEYARD SMASH:

"Well, those two nut jobs are back at it [...] would likely benefit from a nice long session in group therapy [...] examining the honored tradition of musical theater and the rarified art form of cabaret with all the sanctity of Aileen Wuornos doing a reading of The Baker's Wife" - BroadwayWorld

"A near-death experience" - TheaterPizzazz

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Meghan Murphy: BIG RED & THE BOYS: GET YOUR HOLIDAY ON!, DECEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

For that special mix of naughty and nice, Big Red and the Boys presents a non-traditional evening of songs, stories, and spirits starring Meghan "Big Red" Murphy, John Francisco, Patrick Andrews, TJ Chernick, and Nick Davio. In their 9th year, Big Red and the Boys have become an annual tradition for city dwellers looking to escape the typical holiday drudgery. Big Red opens her living room to you, sharing holiday stories and humor, toasting the New Year, and serenading the audience with song stylings from Irving Berlin standards to original works to some funked-up Destiny's Child. Grab a friend, grab a cocktail, and get cozy at your new home for the holidays!

$35 - $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, DECEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featured on Dec 19: Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Stephen DeRosa (Into the Woods, Eddie Cantor in TV's "Boardwalk Empire"), Lianne Marie Dobbs (Indecent, Always: Patsy Cline, etc.), Ben Jones (Broadway Unplugged), Pedro Coppeti (National Tour of Beauty & The Beast), Bettina Lobo (54 Sings The Beatles), Jillian Johannes (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits debut), Gabrielle Stravelli (Multi-award winning vocalist), and Michael Winther (Drama Desk Nominee, 6 Broadway shows).

$40 - $60 cover charge. $75 - $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Pedi: SNOW BIZNESS, DECEMBER 20 & 29 AT 9:30PM

Featuring the Twelve Divas of Christmas!

All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, and my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking.

Well, do you hear what I hear? Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness.

With a voice as big as the sea (and a tale as big as a kite) she ushers in the holiday season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions, and songs of good cheer. We may be in a recession, but let nothing you dismay, you'll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter!

God bless her...every pun.

$30 - $40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Abby Payne AND Craig Winberry PRESENT "CHRISTMAS SPIRITS: NEAT EDITION", DECEMBER 20 AT 11:30PM

Abby Payne and Craig Winberry team up for their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition. Native New Yorker and Goodspeed Johnny Mercer Writer's Colony alum Abby Payne joins Craig Winberry (Full Frontal, Mamma Mia, and Golden Girls Musical Parody) for some good ole fashion cheers with a contemporary twist. The two starred together in Ms. Payne's sold out New York Musical Festival smash hit The Gunfighter Meets His Match, and the collaboration continues in this holiday cocktail hour exploring holiday feelz of gathering, laughter, indulgence, and hope.

They will be joined by their merry band of outstanding musicians - Paul Maddison, Kenny Shaw, Rob Pawlings, and Kenny Warren - who have scorched NYC hotspots from Rockwood Music Hall to Madison Square Garden. The duo will share rocking new arrangements of Christmas Classics from Chuck Berry and Irving Berlin, and will stuff your stocking with original tracks by the two - if you're nice. But if you're naughty, there's some pop you can sip neat.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, DECEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Featured on Dec 21: Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Farah Alvin (Drama Desk Nominee, 5 Broadway shows), Ben Jones (International Concert Artist), Lianne M. Dobbs (Indecent, Always Patsy Cline), Michael Winther (Drama Desk Nominee, 6 Broadway shows) and more stars to be announced!

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRAD PHILLIPS, DECEMBER 21 AT 11:30PM

Brad Phillips, mandolinist, fiddler, and record producer for Jeff Daniels, Live and Unplugged, and violinist for The Verve Pipe and Stevie Wonder, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his very own one-man show ROADSIGNS: The Story of a Midwestern Sideman.

Come experience the story of a midwestern musician from Michigan, whose musical journey began as a kid dreaming of becoming the next Neil Diamond, to finding a voice on the violin, and the unlikely road that led to sharing the stage - and in some cases, rental cars - with some of the most iconic musicians, actors, and artists of this generation, ultimately leading to the discovery of his own creative voice. ROADSIGNS features music from along Brad's musical path, including music of Jeff Daniels, Stevie Wonder, The Verve Pipe, and original songs accompanied on guitar and piano, with virtuosic instrumentals on violin, mandolin, octave mandolin, guitar, piano, and dobro. Brad's show creates an air of up close and personal intimacy and naked truthfulness that draws in an audience with genuine, heartfelt performances that will move you, light up your heart, make you laugh, make you feel, and make you think. This show is an album release show, celebrating the release of Brad's first two recording projects: Breaking Free and Ridella's Cave: The Liberty Street Sessions.

Ellen Rowe, piano (Jazz faculty at the University of Michigan)

Melissa Tong, violin (Violinist for Ain't Too Proud)

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HOLIDAY INN, DECEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a beloved classic musical in concert, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn! Holiday Inn is the story of Jim, who leaves show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut. Jim's luck takes a turn when he meets Linda Mason; an aspiring performer, turned school teacher. Together, they turn the farmhouse into a festive inn with spectacular performances to celebrate each holiday, from Christmas to the Fourth of July.

Based on the classic 1942 film, this lighthearted musical features songs, "White Christmas," "Blue Skies," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Be Careful, It's My Heart," "Cheek to Cheek," "Shaking the Blues Away," and many more! Featuring a cast of NYC's rising stars, this concert is produced and directed by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions.

Featuring: Alexis Aker, Hannah Bonnett, Jimmy Cochran, Kelliann DeCarlo, Samantha Disney, Nicole Fragala, Matt Giroveanu, Ally Hern, Laura Laureano, Marc-Anthony Lewis, Nicole Lippey, Jake Nicholson, Amanda Patanella, Taylor Patno, and Johnny Ross.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You