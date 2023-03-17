Noisemaker Brings the Story of Scotland to 54 Below With SCOTS

Next month, in honor of Tartan Week in NYC, 54 BELOW presents SCOTS - an irreverent, hilarious 60-minute musical history of Scotland by the award-winning writing partnership Noisemaker (Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie).

From the crowning of Kings, the killing of Queens, and everything in between, SCOTS is a fast-paced, anarchic history lesson that catapults the audience through hundreds of years of Scottish history in sixty hilarious (and occasionally heartbreaking) minutes- all told by one unlikely narrator who has seen a lot of s**t. Commissioned by renowned theatre company A Play, A Pie and a Pint (PPP) and fresh off its sold out run in Glasgow, SCOTS promises to be the farcical event of the spring. Don't miss your chance to don some tartan, buy a pint, and raise a glass to all things Scottish!

Directed by PPP Artistic Director Jemima Levick (she/her) with music direction by 54 Below veteran Luke Williams (he/him) and produced by Brannon Bowers (they/them), this one night only concert features an all-Scottish cast including Tyler Collins (he/him), Richard Conlon (he/him), Lauren Ellis Steele (she/her), Yana Harris (she/her), Sebastian Lim-Seet (he/him), Grant McIntyre (he/him), Star Penders (she/her), and Mackenzie Wilcox (she/her).

"We're telling the story of our beloved wee nation while shining light on the stories we often chose to forget," said Gilmour. "From securing the vote for women, becoming the first nation in the UK to legalise gay marriage, becoming the first country in the world to offer free sanitary products to all, to the question now surrounding Scotland's future: SCOTS shows the dramatic, democratic, and downright ludicrous shifts a country can undergo from its inception, ultimately asking us all - 'what makes a country?'"

SCOTS plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, April 16 at 9:30pm EST. There is a $25-35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.