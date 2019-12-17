Nikhil Saboo, Kristin Stokes and More to Join ROARING INTO THE 20s: HITS OF THE 2010s at Feinstein's/54 Below

The 2010s are over and the Roarin' 20s have returned! We're roaring into the 2020s by taking a look back at the hit pop songs that defined the last decade of music. From Katy Perry to Ed SHeeran, Justin Bieber to Adele, come celebrate the hits of the 2010s with Broadway stars and up-and-coming talent as we leap into a new decade at Roaring Into the 20s on January 6, 2020 at 9:30pm at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW.

The cast will include Sonya M. Balsara (West Side Story in Tokyo), Denver Milord (Oklahoma!), Morgan Reilly (Singer/Songwriter), Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Kristin Stokes (The Lightning Thief), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Jovan Watlington (The Secret Life of Bees), Khaila Wilcoxon (Hadestown), and Iain Young (Mean Girls). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The concert is produced by Tyler Emeney with musical direction by Emily Erickson.

ROARING INTO THE 20s plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 6th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





