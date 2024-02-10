Nicole Spano to Return to Don't Tell Mama with Encore of FAMILY TIES

Nicole Spano's new show “Family Ties” — a song-filled exploration of families, relationships, and the sometimes complicated dynamics within them, will return to Don't Tell Mama beginning this month. With music ranging from Billy Joel and Rihanna to Maltby and Shire and Rosemary Clooney, Nicole weaves hilarious, true stories of her Italian American upbringing and defining moments that bring everyone together, to create a musical journey that may even have you missing your own family.

A native of Hoboken, NJ, Nicole is an actress, host, choral singer and cabaret artist. You may have watched her perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on ABC to kick off the NYC Veteran's Day Parade, you may have heard her sing duets with Danny Aiello, and you should definitely see her at Don't Tell Mama, where she was a finalist in Mama's Next Big Act. When she isn't running in marathons all over the world, she can been found working on new music with the likes of Phil Springer (composer of the Christmas classic “Santa Baby”), or performing in musicals, revues, and events all around the tri-state area.

Direction by Lennie Watts with Musical Direction by Tracy Stark.

Performances will take place on Thursday, February 22nd and Friday, March 15th at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, NYC.

Tickets are $20 ($15 for MAC Members) + $20 minimum (Must Include 2 drinks) CASH ONLY