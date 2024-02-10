Nicole Spano to Return to Don't Tell Mama with Encore of FAMILY TIES

Performances will take place on Thursday, February 22nd and Friday, March 15th at 7pm.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Interview: Joe Salanitri Can't Wait for NYC to See SOOSHI MANGO: OFF THE BOAT TOUR at The Photo 1 Interview: Joe Salanitri Can't Wait for NYC to See SOOSHI MANGO: OFF THE BOAT TOUR at The Town Hall
Interview: Olivia Ormond Dishes on the Vulnerability Behind CALL ME CRAZY at The Tank Photo 2 Interview: Olivia Ormond Gets Vulnerable in CALL ME CRAZY at The Tank
Interview: Tim Connell of ...IT'S THE JOY IN YOUR HEART... Is Getting Intimate at Pangea Photo 3 Interview: Tim Connell of ...IT’S THE JOY IN YOUR HEART... Is Getting Intimate at Pangea
Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below Photo 4 Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below

Nicole Spano to Return to Don't Tell Mama with Encore of FAMILY TIES

Nicole Spano's new show “Family Ties” — a song-filled exploration of families, relationships, and the sometimes complicated dynamics within them, will return to Don't Tell Mama beginning this month. With music ranging from Billy Joel and Rihanna to Maltby and Shire and Rosemary Clooney, Nicole weaves hilarious, true stories of her Italian American upbringing and defining moments that bring everyone together, to create a musical journey that may even have you missing your own family.

A native of Hoboken, NJ, Nicole is an actress, host, choral singer and cabaret artist. You may have watched her perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on ABC to kick off the NYC Veteran's Day Parade, you may have heard her sing duets with Danny Aiello, and you should definitely see her at Don't Tell Mama, where she was a finalist in Mama's Next Big Act. When she isn't running in marathons all over the world, she can been found working on new music with the likes of Phil Springer (composer of the Christmas classic “Santa Baby”), or performing in musicals, revues, and events all around the tri-state area.

Direction by Lennie Watts with Musical Direction by Tracy Stark.

Performances will take place on Thursday, February 22nd and Friday, March 15th at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, NYC.

Tickets are $20 ($15 for MAC Members) + $20 minimum (Must Include 2 drinks) CASH ONLY

 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Lea DeLaria to Perform I CAN SEE YOUR HOUSE FROM HERE: A VERY LEA EASTER at Joes Pub Next Photo
Lea DeLaria to Perform I CAN SEE YOUR HOUSE FROM HERE: A VERY LEA EASTER at Joe's Pub Next Month

Lea DeLaria will bring her cabaret show 'I Can See Your House from Here - A Very Lea Easter' to Joe's Pub next month. Learn more here!

2
Drag Royalty Kiki Ball-Change & Castrata Team Up For A Duo Cabaret AN OCTAVE APART Photo
Drag Royalty Kiki Ball-Change & Castrata Team Up For A Duo Cabaret AN OCTAVE APART

For years, Castrata and Kiki Ball-Change (Drag Me to Dinner, The Wendy Williams Show) have performed weekly bar shows and solo cabarets, but now they're joining forces on the cabaret stage to bring audiences an all-new duo cabaret, AN OCTAVE APART.

3
Review: Kim David Smith Was Exquisite in MORE MOSTLY MARLENE at Joes Pub Photo
Review: Kim David Smith Was Exquisite in MORE MOSTLY MARLENE at Joe's Pub

Bistro Award winning singer Kim David Smith was utterly mesmerizing at MORE MOSTLY MARLENE at Joe’s Pub on February 6th at 9:30 pm. Smith captured the essence of that famed star of stage and screen, Marlene Dietrich, and the period she represented.

4
GiGis NYC Broadway Cabaret to Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day Photo
GiGi's NYC Broadway Cabaret to Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Chris Jackson and other Broadway stars are joining GiGi's Playhouse NYC's Broadway Cabaret to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. Find out how you can support this inclusive and inspiring event.

More Hot Stories For You

54 Below to Present Young Gifted and Broadway in LIFT EVERY VOICE Next Week54 Below to Present Young Gifted and Broadway in LIFT EVERY VOICE Next Week
Nicole Spano to Return to Don't Tell Mama with Encore of FAMILY TIESNicole Spano to Return to Don't Tell Mama with Encore of FAMILY TIES
Lea DeLaria to Perform I CAN SEE YOUR HOUSE FROM HERE: A VERY LEA EASTER at Joe's Pub Next MonthLea DeLaria to Perform I CAN SEE YOUR HOUSE FROM HERE: A VERY LEA EASTER at Joe's Pub Next Month
The Green Room 42 to Present Concert of Songs From STEVEN UNIVERSEThe Green Room 42 to Present Concert of Songs From STEVEN UNIVERSE

Videos

Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
WICKED
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You