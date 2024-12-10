Nichelle Lewis Comes to 54 Below in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Nichelle Lewis on February 21st & 22nd, 2025 at 7p. Nichelle Lewis will make her New York City solo cabaret debut at 54 Below. Fresh off her acclaimed leading performance as Sarah in Ragtime at New York City Center and as Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway, join her for an evening of music from her career, gospel and soul favorites, and some new original music.

Nichelle Lewis plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 21st & 22nd, 2025 at 7p. There is a $45-$95 cover charge ($51-$106 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Nichelle Lewis

Nichelle Lewis just finished starring as Sarah in the acclaimed Ragtime at City Center. She made her Broadway debut earlier this year as Dorothy in the revival of The Wiz, earning a Theater World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut as well as a Drama League nomination. In 2023, Variety named her one of their 10 Broadway Stars to Watch.

