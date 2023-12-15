Next Week At 54 Below 54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL And More

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Click Here or call (646) 476-3551.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL FEAT. PATTI MURIN, JELANI REMY, & MORE! – DECEMBER 18 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

“It Feels Like Christmas” over at 54 Below.

Join us at Broadway's living room for a most sensational, Muppetational evening at 54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol! In this concert of Jim Henson's most merry of movie musicals, experience “Marley & Marley,” “When Love Is Gone,” “One More Sleep 'Til Christmas,” and more like never before. Featuring an all-star cast, your “Thankful Heart” will be full to the brim with holiday cheer. So don't be a Scrooge and come on down for a night you won't soon forget!

Produced by Ben Caplan and Fergie L. Philippe.

Direction by Fergie L. Philippe.

Music direction and arrangements by Ben Caplan.

Featuring Caroline Aimetti, Major Attaway, Gerard Canonico, Sofia Durante, Alexis Field, Ellie Fishman, Danté Jeanfelix, Ray Kao, Michael Kirk Lane, Nicole Magallón, Charlotte Maltby, Patti Murin, Fergie Philippe, Jelani Remy, Kyle Scatliffe, Ben Schrager, Adam B. Shapiro, Al Silber, and Nik Walker.

For the 7pm performance: $75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LISA HOWARD'S HOLIDAY SPECIAL! – DECEMBER 19 & 20 AT 7PM

Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Escape to Margaritaville) returns to 54 Below with her hit holiday show, Lisa Howard's Holiday Special!

One of Broadway's favorite leading ladies will be ringing in the season with her special brand of Christmas spirit, bringing along her iconic Broadway belt in her hysterical show that celebrates the zaniness of the holiday movie genre – with all your favorite Christmas songs!

The award-winning singer/actor will be joined on-stage by her good friend and musical director/arranger Michael Shaieb and his fantastic trio. Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, the show promises to give you Christmas “twists” unlike anything you've seen before. And, oh yeah, you can expect showstoppers as well.

Come celebrate the season with your family and friends! Together, enjoy this fun night of music, some Christmas movie magic and songs coming from one of the most soaring voices ever to hit the boards.

$60-$70 cover charge ($67.50-$78.50 with fees). $95-$105 premium seating ($106-$117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES ALICE IN WONDERLAND MUSICALS – DECEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Are you ready to go down the rabbit hole? Joshua Turchin, Kaden Potak, and their ensemble of Broadway performers and musicians are so excited to bring their celebration of Alice in Wonderland musicals to 54 Below! Produced by Joshua Turchin and Kaden Potak, 54 Celebrates Alice in Wonderland Musicals features tunes from long-forgotten adaptations, modern reimaginings, and Broadway-bound phenomena inspired by Alice in Wonderland! Including songs from Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Alice By Heart, Wonderland, Wonder.land, and more, there's plenty of reasons to go MAD with excitement! This is one unforgettable evening you won't want to miss, so don't wait until you're late! Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Noah Ong Bamola, Jaime Lyn Beatty, RJ Christian, Erin Rose Doyle, Erica Faye, Ellis Gage, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Clark Mantilla, Kaden Potak, Adam B. Shapiro, Mickey Skinner, Oscar Williams, Devin Zain, and Elijah Zurek.

Joined by Dave D'aranjo on bass, AJ Kostromina on drums, Victoria Princi on violin, Sam Sultan on guitar, and Joshua Turchin on piano.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FOLK NATIVITY IN CONCERT – DECEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

We've been dreaming of a green Christmas and it's coming to town! Colette Ambo and Jelani Dream are thrilled to bring the holiday rhythms of the Caribbean to life at 54 Below! From the brilliant mind of acclaimed West Indian Playwright Dr. Alwin Bully, Folk Nativity in Concert features enchanting tunes from the well-loved Caribbean Christmas musical, singing a familiar story as you've never heard it before. Come let the mesmerizing melodies transport you, as the ensemble of islanders set your holiday spirit ablaze with the warmth of their vibrant folk, reggae, and calypso numbers, and soulful storytelling.

Featuring Tirzon Bravo, Andrew Clarke, Kareem Clarke, Mila G. Davis, Roots Fender, Rayvon Johnson, LoElle Jones, Darwin Sealey, Tieisha Thomas, and Kareem Thompson.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS WITH LUANN DE LESSEPS – DECEMBER 21-23 AT 7PM

She's BACK! The Countess Luann de Lesseps is, once again, coming to the place where it all started…. 54 BELOW. And we're so excited! So much has happened for this legendary fan-favorite since she was last on our stage and she plans on sharing it with YOU! ALL OF IT!

A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS! Starring Luann de Lesseps will be doing a limited number of shows over the holiday season, so make your reservations early because you won't want to miss out. Her hot band will be on board and there'll plenty of music, mischief, laughter and fun! It's the hottest holiday party in town, so, if you've been before, you know what to expect and, if you haven't …. Well, GET READY!

Countess Luann de Lesseps returns after last year's sold out run with her hot band and plenty of music, mischief, laughter, and fun! The beloved BRAVO star not only broke her heels into the reality realm on “The Real Housewives of New York,” but is now a graduate of multiple “Ultimate Girls Trips” and is currently starring in one of the best reviewed shows this season, “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

There's a lot to catch up on, plenty of stuff to dish about, plenty of JOVANI to wear and, most of all, holiday cheer to bring us all together. You'll hear the hits, Lu's favorites, and plenty of Christmas tunes, including “What Do I Want For Christmas?” written by Bruce Roberts and Billy Stritch. Start planning what you're gonna wear because we might even have a Best Dressed contest with a special “prize” from The Countess!

Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander. Musical direction by Brian Nash.

NOBODY DOES CHRISTMAS LIKE Luann! See ya there!

$150 cover charge ($166.50 with fees). $205-$210 premium seating ($221.50-$226.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TICKETS FOR THIS SHOW ARE CURRENTLY SOLD OUT. PLEASE CALL (646) 476-3551 TO INQUIRE ABOUT OUR WAITLIST.

LIONEL COLE – DECEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lionel Cole, the Platinum selling, and internationally acclaimed entertainer will take an elegant stroll down memory lane, tapping into new interpretations of your favorite songs from the 1930's to today. From a storied musical family, Lionel is the son of Freddy Cole, a jazz vocalist, the nephew of Nat King Cole, and the cousin of Natalie Cole. He is a Fulbright lecturer and high-profile multi-instrumentalist from the new generation of the acclaimed Cole family.

Lionel will share stories about his time in the music industry, working with his idols, and growing up in the iconic Cole family. Nicknamed the “Kilted Crooner,” Lionel, an American soul with a jazz heart and blues attitude, will bring his smooth baritone voice to the 54 Below stage, alongside the Cole Legacy Band for all to enjoy!

For this performance the Cole Legacy Band will include John Di Martino on piano, Elias Bailey on bass, Sam Raderman on guitar, Tony Addison on drums, and special guest Mike McGinnis on woodwinds.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY, CHRISTMAS EDITION! – DECEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Now That's What I Call Broadway, Christmas Edition! at 54 Below brings you a Broadway-style holiday celebration with joyous performances by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars.

We'll be celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with numbers from Broadway's most festive musicals, as well as some favorite Christmas classics.

Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won't forget!

Produced/directed by Caitlin Brightman and Alyssa Wray. Music direction by Adam J. Rineer. Co-hosted by Alyssa Wray and Zach Kelley.

Featuring Arianna Armon, Jeffrey Cornelius, EJ Garland, Jataria Heyward, Zach Kelley, Omar Madden, Christian Maxwell, Madison McBride, Dariana Mullen, Echo Picone, Colin Quattrini, Elijah Stinson, Gregory Treco, Brook Wood, and Alyssa Wray.

For future dates of Now That's What I Call Broadway click here.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRED BARTON BROADWAY BAND: MIRACLE ON 54TH STREET – DECEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

“The Fred Barton Broadway Band is a gift to New York performance. It illuminates timeless classics, classics of our time and contemporary music. Such grand, glorious harmonies revive the heyday of New York's nightlife, and that is a sublime achievement. Fred's orchestration and direction spins a broad, colorful spectrum of evocations: romantic, refreshing, celebratory, lush, reminiscent, resplendent. This orchestra is comprised of top-flight musicians, each with a star-studded resume.” -Lisa Reitman-Dobi, Theater Pizzazz

Fred Barton's Broadway Band returns with the best of the Golden Age of Broadway, and it's a simple formula: great band, great songs, great singers! Fred's guest Broadway stars perform Golden Age show music as it was always meant to be heard: with a first-rate band, consisting of Broadway's best pit musicians, playing Fred's arrangements which have electrified audiences from Carnegie Hall to international music venues, and on countless CDs. If you love Classic Broadway, you'll want to join Fred Barton and his troupe!

Featuring Elena Bennett, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Ben Jones, Jenna Lea Rosen, and Jenny Lee Stern.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY AND LIZ CALLAWAY: YULETIDE REVELRY! – DECEMBER 24 & 27-30 AT 7PM & DECEMBER 26 AT 8PM

The performance on December 27 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Their harmonizing surpasses the sisterly into the sublime.” —New York Magazine

54 Below is proud to bring back Tony-nominated sisters, Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, to celebrate the season in their exciting new show, Yuletide Revelry! Ann and Liz, who won this year's MAC Award for “Best Duo Show,” are backed by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as they bring joy and soaring harmonies to beloved holiday classics, standards, and Broadway showstoppers.

$85-$95 cover charge ($95-$106 with fees). $140-$150 premium seating ($155.50-$166.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

