Nathan Fosbinder to Present Third Annual VERY VALENTINE'S CABARET at The Green Room 42

Nathan Fosbinder's Third Annual Very Valentine's Cabaret will be presented at The Green Room 42, February 13th at 9:30 pm, with livestream option!

What began in 2019 as an elaborate ruse for Nathan's friend, Jimmy, to propose to his girlfriend (now wife) Sarah has now become a full-blown, annual tradition of new music, emotional roller coasters, and maybe just a tad of mayhem.

Join Nathan Fosbinder and some of his most talented friends as they celebrate and perhaps bemoan the most romantic holiday of the year. The evening will consist of all new music by Fosbinder, who you may know as the writer of "Linguini's Anyone Can Cook" in the Ratatouille TikTok Musical, or worse, the voice behind the YouTube sensation "D3@r 3V@n 0h N0." This highly anticipated night will feature Greek God love triangles (Hephaestus-Frank Young Fund for New Musicals Production Grant winner), bold princesses (The Dancing Princesses, world premiere at The Summer Theatre of New Canaan), and at least one musical sequence about the trash television spectacular Love is Blind.

Featuring performances by Gabi Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill), Dan Rosales (Spamilton, Trevor: A New Musical), Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death-Ghostlight Records), Alia Hodge (Beautiful), Katie Johantgen (Ratatouille the TikTok Musical, The Office and Friends Parody Musicals), Ellis Gage (Dani Girl), Erin McMillen (Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical), and Noah Dunton (Nathan's Muse), with co-host Morgan Kirner (Hello Dolly). Music Direction by the one and only Matt Lowy, with Jarrett Murray on bass, and Jackson Brothers on violin.

For information and tickets click HERE!