Natalie Douglas to Preset A 60's SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland This Summer

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Natalie Douglas – thirteen-time MAC Award, two-time Bistro Award and Nightlife Award winner – with “A 60’s Songs Juneteenth Jubilee” on Monday, June 19 at 7:00 PM. In her first solo show at Birdland this year, Natalie is thrilled to collaborate with her longtime music director Mark Hartman (2022 Drama Desk nominee) as they perform the songs of decade, including “Blackbird,” “Mississippi Goddam,” “Freedom Day,” “Compared to What” and many others. Join Natalie, Mark and the band to celebrate this federal holiday with music, friendship, laughter, healing, and hope. There is a $35 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

“After last year’s fantastic time at my first Juneteenth show,” she comments, “I’m delighted to return to Birdland with this year’s event, celebrating not only the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the US, but also the songs and stories illuminating Black contributions to our country. I’ve always treasured the way music and history can come together to create joy in the present.”

Natalie Douglas has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, The Pheasantry in London among others, and has produced over 75 different concerts at Birdland, her musical home. Birdland has hosted her award-winning monthly “Tributes” residency – which honored legends such as Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Nat “King” Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand, and more – since Summer 2017. Natalie’s catalog of solo albums include the MAC Award-winning Human Heart, with a new release due this year from Club44 Records. Her music is available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and her website nataliedouglas.com.

Douglas has also made her mark as a sought-after educator and actor. She is a master teacher for the Jim & Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation, the Eugene O’Neill Cabaret & Performance Conference and the Mabel Mercer Foundation, for which she has been named Education Director. Natalie holds a bachelor’s degree from USC in psychology, theatre and women’s studies and a master’s degree from UCLA in psychology and theatre.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Natalie Douglas in “A 60’s Songs Juneteenth Jubilee” on Monday, June 19 at 7:00 PM. There is a $35 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit Click Here.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB



Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” will take advantage of the city’s post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as “the truest heir to Bobby Short” in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as “a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor’s intensity in whatever she sings” by The New York Post and “a lyrically sensitive interpreter” by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for “Major Recording of the Year.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

May 25 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Jessica Fishenfeld

Award-winning vocalist and actor Jessica Fishenfeld, known for her “crystalline and pure voice” and “spot-on comedic timing” is a natural optimist in a rough-and-tumble town. With a springtime sprinkle of jazz, cabaret, and musical theater tunes, you’ll be sure to forget all your troubles and get happy. Joined by pianist/music director Matthew Sheens and Sam Zerna on bass, you’ll be gifted with a bouquet of toe-tapping classics and new favorites from Gershwin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, John Bucchino, Ann Hampton Callaway, and more. Jessica Fishenfeld recently was featured on “America’s Got Talent” as an opera-singing aerialist. She “triumphed” (NY Observer) in New York City Opera’s World Premiere of Stonewall, with “clean coloratura,” (Opera News) and “spunky personality” (Opera Wire), made a “stand out” (New York Times) off-Broadway debut in Das Barbecü, and appeared in the series premiere of Sony Pictures’ Panhandle. She recently released her debut EP The Nothing Lamp with Crossover Records, as well as several singles available on all streaming platforms.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

May 29 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Gavin Lee

“Steppin’ Out with Fred Astaire”

The two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk winner Gavin Lee makes his Birdland debut. Gavin played two Fred Astaire roles during his award-winning West End and Broadway career, so with a little help from Gershwin, Berlin, Porter and a pair of tap shoes, he will fill this evening with songs and stories that made Fred a true star of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Gavin Lee just returned from the UK where he was playing Lumière in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium. He previously originated the role of Squidward in The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway (Drama Desk Award and Tony Award nomination). Two of his favourite roles have been Thénadier in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables and the title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at Madison Square Garden. He originated the role of Bert in the West End and Broadway productions of Mary Poppins (Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards, Olivier and Tony Award nominations).

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

June 5 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli – “Mel and Ella Swing!”

Renowned pianist and singer Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli combine their considerable talents return for an evening of great music celebrating the legendary Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald. “Mel and Ella Swing!” includes favorites from the Great American Songbook (“The Man I Love,” “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” “Cheek to Cheek”) and swinging standards from the world of jazz (“Too Close for Comfort,” “Oh, Lady Be Good!”).These two performers have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible knowledge and feel for this great music that’s not often seen these days. It’s an incredible and joyful evening featuring Patrick O’Leary on bass and Mark McLean on drums. Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes.. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with Liza Minnelli, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony’s pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, he has performed his own shows (including tributes to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman) in concert halls and nightclubs across the country. Billy also serves as musical director for such leading vocalists as Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Linda Lavin. He has recorded five solo CDs and his latest CD release “Billy’s Place” (Club44 Records). Stravelli’s pairing of a jazz artist’s musicianship with an ability to interpret lyrics and connect with an audience has led to a richly varied career. She regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country’s finest jazz clubs and performing arts centers and has headlined domestic and international jazz festivals including the 2021 & 2018 WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival in New Paltz, NY, the 2019 Providencia Jazz Festival in Santiago, Chile, the 2016 All That Jazz Festival in Eleuthera, Bahamas and the 2014 Maree Sonore Festival in Venice, Italy.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 8 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Phillip Officer – “Second Time Around”

Greeted by a sold-out audience this past September, Phillip Officer stepped back up to the microphone after more than a decade's absence from the NYC theater and music scene. “Second Time Around” embraces change and how it affects our lives. Celebrating a coterie of great writers and artists who have influenced this musical journey, including Peggy Lee, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, Irving Berlin, Cher, Johnny Mercer, and more.Featured musicians include Mark Hartman on piano, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, and Erik Friedlander on cello. The show is directed by Bill Russell. Officer built a commanding reputation for his arresting commitment to lyrics. The New York Times complimented him as "a master of lyric interpretation…a textbook example of pop understatement." Phillip made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated musical Side Show. He was featured in the original cast of Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, and is the recipient of multiple New York Nightlife, Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs, and Backstage Bistro Awards. Rex Reed proclaimed, “In a world often devoid of authenticity, the engaging performer, Phillip Officer, is the real deal.”

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 12 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

​​The Brat Pack - featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy

The triumphant return of The Brat Pack features Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy, with musical direction by Isaac Hayward. Four of Broadway's brightest stars bring the timeless style and energy of the original Rat Pack to this raucous, roaring, ring-a-ding evening of showtunes and standards. Kathryn Allison is a dynamic singer who was the winner of NYMF’s “Next Broadway Sensation” and later made her Broadway debut in Aladdin. Since then, Ms. Allison has been in the Broadway musicals Wicked, and the Tony-winning revival of Company. Sam Gravitte is an actor, writer, and guitarist. He starred as Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway. Other major professional credits include Almost Famous at The Old Globe Theatre, Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and his solo show "Songs That Raised Me," which debuted at Birdland. Luke Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer who has choreographed for Harry Connick, Jr. and performed alongside him in concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, and the Palladium in London. Luke also performed in and choreographed Connick’s Broadway show A Tribute to Cole Porter. Luke’s theater credits include Broadway’s Xanadu, Cirque duSoleil's Banana Shpeel, and New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; and On Your Toes. Jelani Remy, a New Jersey native, was last seen on Broadway as Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. He made his Broadway debut playing Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum