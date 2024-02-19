NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY Comes to 54 Below This March

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Now That's What I Call Broadway on March 1st at 9:30 PM, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET. Now That's What I Call Broadway brings you everyone's favorite hits from Tony Award-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Wicked, RENT, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more, you'll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won't forget!

This is the fourth concert of the series, originally started by Caitlin Brightman, which previously held shows in November, December, and February. The concert on March 1st, produced by Emily Garven and co-hosted with Zach Kelley will feature talented performers singing a variety of popular Broadway hits. Performers include Andrew Purdy (The Book of Mormon), Haile Ferrier (Dear Evan Hansen), Cara Rose DiPietro (Catch Me If You Can at Arena Stage), Cal Mitchell (The White Rose off-Broadway), Alex Fullerton (Hairspray national tour), Logan Marks (RENT national tour), Mickey White (Hairspray national tour), Alexa Renée (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), Grace McLaughlin (Carnival Cruise Lines), Dalita Getzoyan, and Douglas Morgan. The show is beautifully arranged and music directed by James Stryska.

Now That's What I Call Broadway plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 1st at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are range from $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees)-$45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). All prices include a 10% ticketing fee and $1.50 facility fee. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers,

musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.