NEXT STOP, NEW YORK!, A Cabaret In Support Of Immigrant Artists Announced At The Green Room 42

Next Stop, New York! a cabaret show in support of immigrant artists and cultural diversity on stage will take place on November 6, at 9:30 PM, in The Green Room 42, YOTEL, New York. Tickets start alt $21!

The show features 15 performers from all around the world who came to New York to pursue their dreams. The cast is formed by Valeria Aceves, Rafael Angel, Saki Inoue, Viktor Leshchenko, Tal Marcello Zamir, Ryoka Matsumoto, Annell Moya, Alexa de la Peña, Camila Serrano, Marion Stenfort, Jose Vargas, Cristobal Velasquez, Mia Ventura Lucas, Swetha Vissapragada, and the show's producer Nea Somogyi.

The show will highlight the importance of equal opportunities, cultural diversity, and sharing your heritage with others. J. Antonio Rodriguez (Orpheus/Hadestown National Tour), and Angel J. Sigala (Mateo/New York, New York) will join the show as Special Guests.Both of them will share their stories with the audience, and perform a song that resonates with their journey as an immigrant artist.

J. Antonio Rodriguez is a first generation DREAMer from Mexico. Some credits include Orpheus in the National Tour of Hadestown, as well as Brad in Rocky Horror at Lyric OKC. Growing up in a small town in Oklahoma, Antonio knows just how important it is to show the world that anyone, even young, brown, undocumented immigrants can make a mark on the world no matter where you're from.

Angel Sigala (he/they, él/elle) is a performing artist born and raised in México, and the suburbs of Philadelphia. Angel, a proud Dreamer (DACA recipient), is delighted to be joining Suitcase of Dreams' Cabaret, promoting the rich international diversity that makes our industry so beautiful. Recent credits include Mateo Díaz in New York, New York (Original Broadway Cast), Michael in Tick Tick, Boom! (Theatre Horizon, Barrymore Award nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical).

Next Stop, New York! is produced by Nea Somogyi/Suitcase of Dreams. The music direction will be in charge of Santiago Belgrano, and Frida Hernández will be the stage manager.

Nea Somogyi is a NYC based, multi-hyphenate artist from San José, Costa Rica. She packed her suitcase and moved to New York in hopes of expanding her artistic opportunities, and opening doors for many dreamers around the globe. She has wide experience in Theatre, Film, TV and Performance. Recent credits include: Oh Soledad! (OFF-BROADWAY), Apple Pie Dreams (Short Film), Identity (Dance Theatre), and many Cabarets in venues like The Green Room 42 and Don't Tell Mama.

Santiago Belgrano is a pianist and composer from Buenos Aires, Argentina. He recently released his second album "ENRIQUE"; a homage to Enrique Norris, the great argentinian jazz musician. Go check it out in Spotify! Some of his performance credits include: Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line, and Cunard. He also works as a pianist at the Mark Morris Dance School.

