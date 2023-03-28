NAKED BOYS SINGING!'s David Hernandez to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS in April

Live with Rye & Friends will be at the iconic, famous, and New York City renown cabaret supper club venue DON'T TELL MAMA NYC on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00pm in The Brick Room. Joining Rye as his special guest for the show is international singing sensation, performer, and American Idol Season 7 Top 12 finalist David Hernandez, who is currently making his NYC off-Broadway debut in the return of NAKED BOYS SINGING!

David Hernandez joins Rye as his special guest to share with audiences a side of David you never saw before. This in-depth interview will share with audiences about his rise to stardom and his time on American Idol in 2008, which was overshadowed by controversy when he was eliminated in the Top 12 after his sexuality was revealed in the press, to making a name for himself as one of the most prominent and in-demand LGBTQ+ performers in the industry, to returning to NYC and making his Off-Broadway debut in Naked Boys Singing.

To be in the audience for the show, you must make reservations in advance. You can head to www.dontellmamanyc.com to make your reservations. Cover charge is $15.00 and the venue's policy is that there is a $20 food/beverage per person, there is a food menu available and cash only is accepted at this venue. Seating opens at 6:15, and the show begins promptly at 7:00pm!

During this hour long talk show, audiences will get to hear David chat with Rye about everything he has been up to, he will be performing a song or two for the audience, and some lucky few in the audience will be going home with some BIG Broadway themed giveaways!!!

Now in its second year, Live with Rye & Friends has grown to bigger heights and has become the "go to" Broadway Talk Show for theater and Broadway fans alike to hear from their favorite Broadway and theater stars while enjoying anecdotes, live performances, advice and so much more!

A little bit of Ryan Seacrest and Ross Matthews bubbly and charming personality, a little flair of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and a little bit of the magic and "WOW" moments of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," Live with Rye & Friends is the Broadway talk show that brings you up and close and personal with your favorite Broadway and theater stars like you have NEVER seen them before!

Thrown into the hour-long show are live performances, exciting in-depth and long form interviews, Broadway trivia, Rye's Broadway Roundup, and everyone's favorite, exclusive giveaways just for YOU the in-person audience!!!

All artists and shows are always subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests or changes.

Past giveaways have included signed copies of Harvey Fierstein's memoir "I Was Better Last Night", tickets to shows and experiences including the Museum of Broadway, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, and many others! Past show sponsors have also included Playbill, Broadway Plus, Serino Coyne, Situation Interactive, Big Leap Brands, Broadway Makers Marketplace, The Pekoe Group, and more!

Some Broadway stars that have joined Rye as his special guests over the past year have included Kayla Pecchioni, Elizabeth Teeter, Danny Quadrino, Fergie L. Philippe, Desi Oakley, Analise Scarpaci, Justin Matthew Sargent, JJ Niemann, and many more! You can see the full list of past guests including photos from the shows by visiting www.RyeMyers.com/ryeandfriends.

See why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry! And as his theme song so cleverly states, he is "the gay Ryan Seacrest" of his generation.

Prior to The Dickens, Live with Rye & Friends was at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at the Turnstyle Underground Market from April 2022 through December 4th, 2022. Prior to the Broadway Makers Marketplace, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway kicked off and debuted at BAR NINE in Hell's Kitchen from September 23, 2021 through March 24, 2022.

ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a sensational, charismatic, and charming multi-talented talk show Host, Producer, and Personality. Its no wonder his bubbly, kind, fun and authentic personality has made him known as "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!"

He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, his multi-faceted media outlet which encompasses his Broadway and Entertainment platform RyeMyers.com and his production company RyeEntertainment.com. Rye's infectious, energetic, and unique style to connect with everyone he meets has landed him some of the biggest interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others!

He has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. In the fall of 2020 he kicked his Hosting passion into high gear and launched his live digital talk show "Live with Rye" where he talked with over 60+ people from Broadway and Hollywood. Those interviews and the digital show have since turned into "Live with Rye- The Podcast!"

In September 2021 as Broadway came roaring back Rye took his passion once again took one step further and created "Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway" the ONLY weekly in-person Broadway talk show that features a live audience in NYC! Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway features exciting in-depth interviews, live performances and exclusive audience "Broadway themed" giveaways. On top of happening weekly, the talk show is also available to bring to your venue.

He also has an active social media presence and LOVES to interact with his followers so be sure to follow @rye_myers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and LIKE /OfficialRyeMyers on Facebook.His YouTube videos have amassed over 70k views and growing so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to his channel by clicking here.

When not running his production company and hosting duties, Rye also works as a Licensed Real Estate Agent in NYC helping those find the place of their dreams with rentals and buying/selling. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream projects, and more.

ABOUT DAVID HERNANDEZ

David Hernandez gained national attention with his dynamic voice and affable personality as an American Idol finalist. A true self-made artist with the potential to transcend any genre, David is a force to be reckoned with. Possessing the ability to reinvent himself and sustain in an ever-changing industry while maintaining edge & drive, David consistently evolves.

In addition to American Idol, David has showcased his talents on The Ellen Show, The Today Show, MTV's TRL, EXTRA, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Teen Choice Awards, & TV Guides' Sexiest Stars to name a few.

With soulful powerhouse vocals, he has been touring the world while writing and producing his original music. Most notably he was invited to sing at the Inaugural Kick-Off Celebration ball for Barak Obama, performing alongside celebrity recording artists John Legend & Maroon 5.

David's hit single, "Beautiful" reached the Top 100 of the Billboard Dance charts while the music video was a viral sensation. His recent releases this past year include self-produced songs & music videos, "Sorry", "Kingdom" & his summer anthem, "Boomerang". Additionally, his 23 song album "Kingdom: The Mixtape" is available on all digital platforms. The new single & music video "ily." Is available now on all digital platforms & the music video is available on YouTube.

David has streamed 53+ virtual shows and you can catch him live on Facebook weekly.

David counts Stevie Wonder, Ne-yo, Donnie Hathaway, Alicia Keys, Luther Vandross & Michael Jackson amongst his musical influences.

ABOUT DON'T TELL MAMA NYC

Established in 1982, don't tell mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York's theater district, don't tell mama is one-of-a-kind - a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and 2 separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret!

Countless luminaries have come through our doors such as Liza Minnelli, Paul Newman, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell, Chita Rivera, Kathy Griffin, Audra MacDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Mario Cantone, & Cuba Gooding Jr., to name but a few!