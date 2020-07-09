Musical Theatre Factory Tune in Tuesdays Continue With WHO IS CHEEYANG NG?

Musical Theatre Factory Tune In Tuesdays continues on July 14th with Who is Cheeyang Ng?. An Asian-American adoptee fighting leukemia; a girl struggling to discover what part she plays in the 1930s Salt March in India; and a 10 year old child grappling with his sexuality. What do these people have in common? Come find out for yourselves as Cheeyang Ng, who was born and raised in Singapore and the composer of EASTBOUND (Village Theatre's Festival of New Musicals) and MAYA (NMTC 2020 Finalist, Hypokrit Theatre, Live & In Color), shares his music and performs with "a blinding range that never fails to delight" (BroadwayWorld), in his Joe's Pub composer debut with an All-Asian cast, band and creative team to kickstart Musical Theatre Factory's 2018-2019 Season.

Directed by Nina Zoie Lam, Music Direction by Justin Ramos, Performed by Hana Bookman, Joan Chew, Ben Choi-Harris, Catherine Gloria, Cassandra Hlong, Daniel Le, Hiroyuki Matsuura, Toren Nakamura, Cheeyang Ng, David Park, Shea Renne, Kuhoo Verma, Violet Wang, and Xiaoqing Zhang

MTF will stream the concert as a YouTube Premiere at 8PM EST on July 14, 2020. In addition, Cheeyang will host live pre- and post- show playdates on MTF's instagram account. Starting at 7:50 Cheeyang will go live to welcome viewers and host a short pre-show party with special guest Kuhoo Verma. When the concert video ends at approximately 9:15pm ET Cheeyang will conclude the evening with a post-show live chat and Q&A back on MTF's Instagram.

Mei Ann Teo (Producing Artistic Director) at MTF says, "Cheeyang is truly a most gifted composer - he writes powerful songs that move the heart and lift the spirit. With beautiful melodies, Cheeyang and his collaborators are telling epic stories of personal and political revolution - with a most incredible all Asian cast and team."

Cheeyang Ng says, "Making my composer debut at Joe's Pub in a show surrounded by Asian artists - director, musicians, singers - was a dream come true. I haven't written much at that time. It was going into my second year of grad school, and I've only written one full draft of a musical, Eastbound, with many ideas for other shows. With Shakina Nayfack's belief in me, that I could helm a concert for entire evening, and Mei Ann Teo's support for me to open the season, I felt empowered that the stories that I had to share will have an audience who would want to listen. Fast forward to the night of the show, playing to a packed house and sharing the most intimate details of my life, it will be so interesting to visit that evening today as an out queer individual (finally - I just came out to my parents during Covid), and see how I've changed since then. This concert captured the essence of my hopes and dreams as a budding singer songwriter in musical theatre, and I never want to forget where I started."

Link to the Cheeyang Ng presents Who is Cheeyang Ng? Facebook event can be found here.

Viewers wishing to participate in the pre- and post- show experience can follow @MTFmusicals on Instagram.

Born and raised in Singapore, Cheeyang Ng is an award-winning singer-songwriter who writes at the intersection of queer, Asian and immigrant stories. They have performed around the world, including Lincoln Center with Carole King and Carnegie Hall with acappella group Vocalosity and hold an MFA from New York University and a BMus from Berklee College of Music. They are the first Singaporean to headline a concert at Joe's Pub and Millennium Stage at Kennedy Center showcasing their original music and their songs have been performed around New York, including The Duplex and Feinstein's/54 Below. Creator of podcast East Side Story and vocal group The Lunar Collective, they have won multiple vocal awards all across Asia, including Singapore, Taiwan and China. Musicals in development include EASTBOUND (Village Theatre Festival of New Musicals, NAMT Writers Grant, NYTB IMPACT Award) with Khiyon Hursey, ONLY US (Drama League Residency) and MĀYĀ (Live & In Color, Hypokrit) with Eric Sorrels. Select credits include: 2020 Eric H Weinberger Librettist Award, 2020 Eugene O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference Finalist, 2019 ASCAP Foundation Lucille & Jack Yellen Award, 2019 New York Musical Festival Commission, 2019 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project. www.cheeyang.com. @cheeyangmusic

Photo credit: David Moriya

