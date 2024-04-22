Music and The Mind: A Benefit Concert For Mental Health Awareness Month Comes to the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Music and the Mind: A Benefit Concert for Mental Health Awareness Month on Tuesday, May 14 at 9:30pm. This performance will also be livestreamed.

May is Mental Health Awareness month and what better way to cope than with music. Let's break the stigma around mental health at The Green Room 42 with empowering and inspiring songs from various genres.

20% of proceeds + donations made from this performance will go to benefit the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), a grassroots organization that aims to raise awareness and offer support and education to those in need.

Come out and watch us sing for a cause with powerful pop songs like Billie Eilish's hit "What Was I Made For?" to musical theatre moments from In The Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, Carrie and so much more.

Featuring:

Julie Biancheri (Thoroughly Modern Millie at Titusvile Playhouse, West Side Story at The Henegar)

Gabbi Mack (Six the Musical)

Ellis Gage (White Rose, Next to Normal, James and the Giant Peach)

Morgan Paige (TikTok Star)

Ashley Oviedo (Nuncrackers at Milwaukee Rep)

Flynn Jungbin Byun (Miss Saigon at WPPAC, Hello, Dolly! at Spotlight Theatre)

David Medina (54 Sings AJR, Duets with Natalie Weiss)

Audrianna Spiedel

Gabriella Carucci

Kiana Douglas (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Arizona Broadway Theatre)

Anthony Cangiamila (Here I Am Off-Broadway)

Jasmine Aiyana Garvin

Mikey Vultaggio

Christopher Salvaggio (TikTok Star)

Aiyana Greene

Livia Rose Barrell (Singer/Songwriter)

Cole Russell

London Riley Keller (The Lesbian Play Off-Broadway, TikTok Star)

Reserve your tickets HERE.

Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri, with music direction by Sean Andrews.

Music and the Mind will play at The Green Room 42 on Tuesday, May 14 at 9:30pm+Livestream. Tickets start at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.