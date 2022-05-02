Murphy Taylor and Emerson Mae Smith to Star in NEW WRITERS AT 54!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Murphy Taylor and Emerson Mae Smith with special guests in New Writers at 54! Identical twin transgender women and musical theatre writing duo, Murphy Taylor and Emerson Mae Smith are well versed in idiosyncrasy. Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below after their solo show debut last August, they invite you to an evening of songs about transformation, vengeance, romancing your local spirit, and relatives deadnaming you on Christmas Eve. Joined by an incredible group of special guests, Murphy and Emerson will present a showcase of their vision for the future of musical theatre. New Writers is a series curated by Jennifer Tepper and Alexa Spiegel.

Performing alongside the twins are special guests Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen), Gian Perez (Sing Street), Lena Skeele (Love in Hate Nation), Thani Brant (Notes from Now), Tommi Lock, Owen Ashbury Smith, and Sawyer Reynolds, with more to be announced!

Murphy Taylor and Emerson Mae Smith in New Writers at 54! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 31st at 9:30pm. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MURPHY TAYLOR AND EMERSON MAE SMITH

Murphy Taylor Smith is a musical theatre composer/lyricist and performer. A recent graduate of Penn State's B.F.A. Musical Theatre program, she was named the 2019 York Theatre N/E/O Writer of the Future. Music/lyrics: ELEKTRIC (Penn State workshop, NY Theatre Barn's New Works Series), a trans woman-centered retelling of the Oresteia; RADIO: A Musical Ghost Story (comm. UNC Greensboro, Official Selection Queer Fear Film Festival), a haunted synth-pop love story; THE SMITH TWINS ARE TERMINALLY ONLINE!, a pandemic concert featuring herself and her twin sister that debuted at Feinstein's/54 Below in August 2021. Her original arrangement and performance of 'Masochist' by Joe Iconis is featured on the LOVE IN HATE NATION original cast recording. Rep'd by BUCHWALD. @msmurphysmith

Emerson Mae Smith is a writer and performer interested in horror theater, classical tragedy and subversive musical theater. She is a member of the University of Michigan's 2022 class of B.F.A. actors and was recently seen in the world premiere of Joe Iconis' LOVE IN HATE NATION at Two River Theater. Written work: WHO PUT BELLA IN THE WYCH ELM?, a pre-apocalyptic horror thriller (University of Michigan, 2022), RADIO: A Musical Ghost Story, (comm. UNC Greensboro, Official Selection Queer Fear Film Festival, book), ELEKTRIC (Penn State workshop, NY Theatre Barn's New Works Series), WATCHDOG, a solo exploration of trans womanhood (UofM), THE SMITH TWINS ARE TERMINALLY ONLINE! (Feinstein's/54 Below). This summer, she will travel to Bulgaria as part of the ensemble of MURAKAMI BY THE SEA, a devised dance play responding to the works of Haruki Murakami, directed by Tzveta Kassabova. @emersonmaesmith

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.