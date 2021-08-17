Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata & More to Star in WORK IN PROGRESS: THE NEXT GENERATION OF NEW WRITERS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Work in Progress: The Next Generation of New Writers. What's more fun than gathering in Broadway's living room to celebrate new writers? Join in for a salon at Feinstein's/54 Below as young artists gather together and share their work with the world. Every Stephen Sondheim, Dorothy Fields, and Lin-Manuel Miranda started somewhere, and you never know which one of these talents will write the next chapter in musical theater history. Grab a drink, get comfortable, and enjoy what the next generation of musical theater writers has to offer!

Work In Progress: The Next Generation of New Writers will feature songs from Vaibu Mohan, Thalia Ranjbar and Ben Ginsberg, Jameson May, Stephen Coakley, Caitlin Thomas, Mario Yniguez, Justin Cook, and Raiah Rofsky.

Featuring: Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown National Tour, Be More Chill, The Bold Type), Troy Iwata (Netflix's Dash & Lily, Be More Chill), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown National Tour and Broadway, The Lion King, Sister Act), Joseph C. Townsend (Robbie Rozelle: Back in the Basement), Danielle Koenig, Rachel Lloyd, Jameson May, Vaibu Mohan, Rozz Srabi, Caitlin Thomas and Lili Thomas

Produced by Molly Heller and Vaibu Mohan, with music direction by Greg Paladino

Work in Progress plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, August 20 at 9:45pm. There is a $25-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises.