Morgan James, Lea DeLaria and More Are Heading to Joe's Pub

Love is in the air at Joe's Pub! Excited for Valentine's Day? Check out Stew & Heidi of The Negro Problem: Black History Valentine's Day Month (Feb. 5), Brown Girls Burlesque: Love Got Game - Valentine's Edition (Feb. 12), and Isaac Oliver Is Your Valentine (Feb. 13). Hate Valentine's Day? Then, Lea DeLaria: Fuck Love is your ticket (Feb. 14). Indifferent to Valentine's Day? See Barb Jungr: Bob, Brel and Me (Feb. 14 & 15). Also, for the love of music and performance, don't miss Southern Avenue's soul/blues/R&B fusion (Feb. 5), The Loser's Lounge: The Rat Pack - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and More (Feb. 6-8), Celtic legends Genticorum (Feb. 9), renown soul singer Morgan James (Feb. 9), celebrated feminist comic Jaime Loftus (Feb. 10), game changing singer-songwriter-guitarist FLAX (Feb. 11), an exploration of early Dolly Parton with Nath Ann Carrera (Feb. 12), mesmerizing soul performances at Xavier and Friends: Ladies Of Soul Tribute - Special Chaka Khan Edition (Feb. 13), and raucous live music with rib-tickling storytelling from the award winning MESHELLE (Feb. 15).

It's all down below and on their site: www.joespub.com.

STEW & HEIDI OF THE NEGRO PROBLEM: BLACK HISTORY VALENTINE'S DAY MONTH

Wednesday, February 5 at 7:00PM

$25

Stew & Heidi of The Negro Problem with Joe McGinty on ebonies and ivories present Black History Valentine's Day Month.



Come experience the chocolatey nexus of song where Hallmark & Huey meet, Roses & Rosa Parks, Secret Admirers and Cointelpro, where the X's and O's are Malcolm and Barack. Every song a heart-shaped confection with your name on it. The perfect candle-lit date for the romantically insurrectional!!!

Southern Avenue

Wednesday, February 5 at 9:30PM

$15 advance / $20 at the door

On their self-titled 2017 debut album, the boundary-breaking Memphis combo Southern Avenue sparked a one-band musical revolution, embodying an effortlessly organic soul/blues/R&B fusion that reflects the band members' diverse roots as well as their deep commitment to their chosen style. On their second album Keep On via Concord Records, the dynamic outfit expands its gritty musical vision to embrace new musical challenges and a more expansive creative vision.

Southern Avenue combines the talents of a prodigiously talented set of young musicians who bring their individual backgrounds to the table to create music that carries the Southern soul legacy into the 21st century, spanning the band members' wide-ranging musical interests while showcasing the powerful chemistry and electrifying live show that they've honed through extensive stage and studio experience. Since the release of their debut, Southern Avenue has played in over a dozen countries and wowed audiences at such festivals as Bonnaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest, and Lockn'.

Guitar phenom Ori Naftaly originally built his reputation in his native Israel before joining forces with deeply expressive Memphis-bred singer Tierinii Jackson and her subtly powerful drummer sister Tikyra Jackson. The band's lineup is rounded out by versatile keyboardist Jeremy Powell, an early alumnus of Stax Records' renowned music academy.

THE LOSER'S LOUNGE: THE RAT PACK - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, SAMMY DAVIS JR., AND MORE

Thursday, February 6 - Saturday, February 8 at 7:00PM and 9:30PM

$40

Set 'em up Joe! Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge present the classic songs of The Rat Pack: Frank Sinatra, his pals Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and their fabulous entourage! Put on your best suit, and come fly with Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge, as well as their fabulous entourage, including New York City's most entertaining cast of guest singers and eclectic performers. It's guaranteed to be a swingin' time! Get your tickets while they last.

GENTICORUM

Sunday, February 9 at 7:00PM

$20

Over the past nineteen years the traditional Quebec group, Genticorum, has become a fixture on the international world, folk and Celtic music circuit. The band's six albums met with critical acclaim in Canada, the United States, and Europe, assuring the band a brilliant future. Genticorum has given more than 1,500 concerts in more than fifteen countries.

Morgan James: MEMPHIS MAGNETIC TOUR

Sunday, February 8 at 9:30PM

$30

Let's start with the voice, an instrument through which she can communicate anything. A gift bestowed upon her that she has expertly trained, meticulously nurtured, and passionately galvanized into action by an urgency to make real music. Next, the stories, and she has them in spades. They are full of truth and beauty, heartache and thoughtfulness. They reveal colors we weren't expecting to see. They make us close our eyes and relate. And finally, the soul - the emotional and intellectual energy through which these parts are fueled. That special something that prompted The Wall Street Journal to herald her as "the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century." That young vocalist is Morgan James. And Morgan James is a soul singer.

Armed with her dedication to create authentic soul music, James and her husband Doug Wamble, her producer, co-writer and arranger, spent months writing twelve new songs in New York City. "Doug and I have always wanted to make a classic record like this," she says. "Doug is originally from Memphis and we are both so inspired by the roots of classic soul music. Being entrenched in a place like that really informs everything you make there." So, instead of recording in New York, she aimed straight for the source and booked a week at a new music studio in Memphis, at the recommendation of drummer George Sluppick.

She immediately connected with the space: Memphis Magnetic, a renovated old bank transformed into a classic recording studio, decked out with a collection of vintage Nashville gear by owner Scott McEwen. The space exemplified exactly what James wanted her album to be: something new through the prism of something old. She and Wamble assembled a group of local musicians, including Sluppick, organist Al Gamble, bassist Landon Moore, and pianist Alvie Givhan. They tapped legendary Memphis musicians Reverend Charles Hodges and Leroy Hodges, who were the backbone of the Hi Records rhythm section, which played with Al Green and Ann Peebles, to contribute to two tracks. And finally, the team was rounded out with a classic Memphis horn section, plus the amazing Memphis String Quartet.

IF MUSIC BE THE FOOD OF LOVE

Monday, February 10 at 6:30PM

$30 / $250

An evening of song celebrating the 85th birthday of Barbara Maier Gustern, voice teacher to the downtown cabaret scene and beyond to benefit Holy Apostle's Soup Kitchen.

Barbara's students include such luminaries as Justin Vivian Bond, Taylor Mac, Diamond Galas, Debbie Harry, Lady Rizo, Penny Arcade, John Kelly, Carol Lipnik, Martha Graham Cracker, John Jarboe, Sofia Rae, Sanda Weigl, and many more. The evening will include performances from many of her students and artist friends.

Tammy Faye Starlite and Penny Arcade will co-host.

JAMIE LOFTUS: BOSS WHOM IS GIRL

Monday, February 10 at 9:30PM

$15

Shell Gasoline-Sandwich is a toxic corporate feminist who is teaching all fellow girlbosses how to use technology to steal data for fun, profit, and #feminism. Come meet Shell and her digital companion Patricia to learn about the Inverted Pussy Pyramid of Girlboss Needs and learn how to take advantage of the poor for personal profit just as well as the boys!



Written and performed by Jamie Loftus and produced/tech directed by Isaac Taylor.



Jamie Loftus is a writer, stand-up comic, and animator who in 2018, Vulture called one of the Best New Comedians to Watch. Most recently a writer on the Adult Swim series, "Robot Chicken," Jamie currently hosts the HowStuffWorks feminist movie podcast, "The Bechdel Cast." Jamie is a regular contributor to publications such as Vice, Paste, The New Yorker, and Playboy.

FLAX

featuring Zack Feinberg of The Revivalists

Tuesday, February 11 at 9:30PM

$15

FLAX's debut four-song EP offers an unflinching birds-eye view of modern-day life's highs and lows, with a slyly self-effacing, sometimes jaundiced eye, framing such topics as social media, addiction, mortality, and identity through the prism of an experienced award-winning TV journalist, documentary filmmaker, and now, singer-songwriter-guitarist Sean Flax.

FLAX boasts a supple soulful vocal style and a skill for layered, cinematic arrangements as well as wide-screen art-pop soundscapes. His music is characterized by tactile nylon string guitar fingerings over an array of instruments, from upright bass to strings to samples and synths.

Produced in New Orleans' The Living Room by Zack Feinberg lead guitarist for platinum band The Revivalists), FLAX songs like "More Love" take on our Internet obsession with a compassionate yet critical view of its double-edged, self-delusionary sword, only to come to the conclusion, as John Lennon and The Beatles did 50 years ago, all you need is more love ("It's the best self that you're gonna be/Emotional technology").

NATH ANN CARRERA: DARK DOLLY - THE SOUTHERN GOTHICISM OF Dolly Parton

Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00PM

$18

After sold-out shows at Joe's Pub of her earliest writing, join Nath Ann Carrera for an evening of the most extreme sensationalistic story songs written by Dolly Parton from all eras of her career, featuring her decades-spanning canon of cautionary tales about why you shouldn't trust men, have children, or get married, in any context whatsoever!

Class-conscious incest! Teen delinquent anti-authoritarian murder! Mental institution imprisonment! Stillborn suicide! No child living unless it's put up for adoption! A bone thrower who knows your baby will be born dead, but won't tell! Hitchhiking sex worker orphans! Children bursting into flames while their parents tell dirty jokes! A denounced woman roaming the hills naked and screaming on her dead baby's grave! A child and dog scrutinizing a house to inexplicably die in! And BEYOND!

BROWN GIRLS BURLESQUE: LOVE GOT GAME - VALENTINE'S EDITION

Wednesday, February 12 at 9:30PM

$25

Love Got Game is a five way variety show: Hosts full of antics & intellect, Sister Comics because life in this world is hilarity, Dope Divas dancing hard to the sounds of a Sexy DJ on the one's and two's in Fly Girl tradition, Sizzling Burlesque giving tricks to try at home, and a Dating game for the Netflix & Chill generation. It's the dating game for The Woke & The Restless. Girls Trip meets speed dating through Q&A quandaries and conundrums. Our hosts, Hoodoo Hussy and Lauren Marissa Smith, aka Skye Syren, will test the political, clitoral, and psychical knowledge of hopeful contestants. They'll probe their pleasure skills, intellectual dexterity, and emotional availability.

The audience will help our daters find out who's Fauxtep or for real...



A girl needs all the help she can get out here in these streets, twerking, grinding and giggling because...Love Got Game.

XAVIER AND FRIENDS: LADIES OF SOUL TRIBUTE - SPECIAL Chaka Khan EDITION

Thursday, February 13 at 7:00PM

$30

On the night before Valentine's Day, Xavier and his cadre of talented musical guests return for a very special ALL Chaka Khan EDITION of his annual Ladies Of Soul Tribute. Are you a Chaka-holic? Come get treated.

Now in its eighth year, past guests have included Tony Award winner Lena Hall, Stephin Merritt, Joan As Policewoman, Sxip Shirey, Rizo, Adeline, Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive, Del Marquis of Scissor Sisters, Mykal Kilgore (Post Modern Jukebox / The Wiz Live!), Cassondra James, and Bridget Barkan. New York Magazine rated the show "Brilliant" on its famed Approval Matrix!

This year's guest lineup includes people you'd expect to hear singing Chaka's tunes and a few you definitely would not. Joining Xavier in Chaka-brating are Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical), Luke Jenner (The Rapture), Martha Redbone, Nicki B. (Escort), Sheherazade Holman (Darlene Love, H.E.R.), Stephin Merritt (Magnetic Fields) and possibly a few surprises.

Isaac Oliver IS YOUR VALENTINE

Thursday, February 13 at 9:30PM

$25

Writer/performer Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, The New York Times, HBO's "High Maintenance," Netflix's "GLOW") returns to Joe's Pub for his annual Valentine's Eve night of solo sit-down comedy.

Barb Jungr: BOB, BREL AND ME

Friday, February 14 - Saturday, February 15 at 7:00PM

$25

Barb Jungr, Britain's legendary cult singer and performer, premiers her stunning new collection, Bob, Brel and Me as she returns to two colossi, Bob Dylan and Jacques Brel, whose writing has helped to define her whole career as the leading interpreter of popular song.



In this brand new collection for 2019, Barb turns her acclaimed ability at reinvention and reinterpretation to a set of Dylan and Brel songs she has never tackled before on stage, all in original arrangements. They include "Les cœurs tendres" (The tender hearts), "Voir un ami pleurer" (To see a friend break down and cry), "Mr Tambourine Man" and "This Wheel's on Fire." Placed alongside them will be some of Barb's own songs, written with a number of wonderful collaborators including Level 42's Mike Lindup.

Lea DeLaria: FUCK LOVE

Friday, February 14 9:30PM

$35

Lea DeLaria returns to Joe's Pub for a very special Valentine's Day performance. Special guests include Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez, the Village Voices, and a very special guest surprise!

MESHELLE: LOOK LIKE THE GIRLFRIEND - THE CABARET

Saturday, February 15 at 9:30PM

$20

Look Like The Girlfriend - The Cabaret is a raucous night of live music, laced in hysterical storytelling performed by the award winning Solo Performer and Stand Up Comedienne, MESHELLE, The Indie-Mom of Comedy. MESHELLE's melodic voice explodes while taking you on an unforgettable comedic journey weaving the songs of her life into a musical tapestry with a few surprises!

TICKETS:

ONLINE joespub.com / PHONE 212-967-7555

IN PERSON The Public Theater Box Office, 425 Lafayette Street, NYC

NOTE There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You