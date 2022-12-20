Midnight Theatre to Present DRAG OUT DIM SUM New Year's Eve Event Featuring Castrata

Manhattan West's luxurious new Art Deco-inspired Midnight Theatre is celebrating its first ever New Year's Eve on December 31, with Drag Out Dim Sum, an event featuring live performances by NYC's Drag Chanteuse Castrata, a delicious dim sum menu by Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), glamorous cocktails and of course a champagne toast at Midnight. Tickets priced at $150 are available here. Separately, inside the Theatre's adjoining pan-Asian restaurant, Hidden Leaf, those seeking an exquisite culinary experience on New Year's Eve can opt for a four-course prix-fixe dining adventure.

Guests of Drag Out Dim Sum can enjoy the Theatre's luxe velvet booth seating, D&B surround sound and 270-degree projection-mapped visuals for an immersive and magical escape. The dazzling 150-seat theater also presents a diverse roster of programming, including talent from the Broadway stage, comedy, music, magic, DJs and other unique special events. Tickets for all events available here.

Just steps outside the doors of the Midnight Theatre is the venue's pan-Asian restaurant and lounge, Hidden Leaf, which was created by chef/restaurateur Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus). With a kitchen helmed by Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine.

This New Year's Eve Hidden Leaf is offering a four-course prix-fixe. Chef Chai Trivedi will craft dishes such as Icelandic Dover Sole, Shao Kao 28-Day Dry-Aged Ribeye, Chicken Khao Soi among other options. There will be two dining time slots, the first seating starts at 7:30pm for $165 a person and the second seating starts at 9:30pm for $199 a person. Reservations are available via Open Table here.

Midnight Theatre is a new, intimate performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West - Brookfield Properties' latest neighborhood development between 9th and 10th Avenues and West 31st and 33rd streets. The ever-evolving, 160-seat theater features unique experiences of magic, music, comedy, theater, and performance art. Inside the glamorous Midnight Theatre is an equally elegant and lively restaurant and bar, Hidden Leaf. Created by chef/restaurateur Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus) and with a kitchen helmed by Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine.