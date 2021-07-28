Michael Mott & Friends Returns To Feinstein's/ 54 Below Next Month

Musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott will return to Feinstein's/54 below in "Michael Mott & Friends" on Sunday, August 15th at 9:45pm. Audiences can expect to witness the live debut of Mott's summer pop EP, The Only One, along with selections from his new album, In The Light, A Faustian Tale. This will be a fun, feel good, celebratory evening of anthemic pop and heart-stirring ballads from one of this generation's best theatrical songwriters.

Guest vocalists will include Matt Manuel (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud, Motown, "American Idol") and Lindsay Rider (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, A Little Night Music, "American Idol"). Featuring Mott on piano and vocals, his band includes Andrew Zinsmeister on guitar, David White on bass and Adam Wolfe on drums. Background vocalists are Jiovanni Daniel and Lauren Devine.

Michael Mott & Friends plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, August 15th at 9:45pm. There is a $30 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Mott is an internationally critically acclaimed award winning musical theatre composer/ lyricist, pop songwriter and vocal producer working in NYC, Mr. Mott's original musicals include In The Light, A Faustian Tale (book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri) and Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy (book by Corey Skaggs). His new album, In The Light, A Faustian Tale (Highlights from the World Premiere Studio Cast Recording) debuted at #8 on the Billboard charts. He has written, produced and recorded four full length studio albums of his original theatre, pop and jazz material sung by some of the best vocalists from Broadway, television and film. His discography includes Where The Sky Ends, Abandoned Heart, The Only One, plus several dance remix EPs, including Gone (feat. Ben Fankhauser), which has surpassed over 4 million streams on Spotify, Christmas, Will You Stay? (feat. Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes), The Impossible (feat. Matt Bloyd) and several other singles. He holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College and is an Advanced Member of the BMI Musical Theatre Writers Workshop.