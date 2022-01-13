MetropolitanZoom Will Host Free Online Fan Appreciation Party

During the early days of the pandemic-informed quarantine, at a time when artists of the live entertainment persuasion found themselves lost and searching for ways to connect with audiences, fellow performers, and their art. Bernie Furshpan came to the rescue with MetropolitanZoom, a virtual cabaret experience that allowed performers to come into the audience members' homes, in real-time, broadcasting their club acts from their own homes while able to see the viewers in the Zoom grid, right on their computer monitors. As time went by and the quarantine was lifted, people went back into the world and Mr. Furshpan opened a studio from which artists could broadcast their shows. Studio A provided lighting, backdrops, and space for musicians, allowing for a more fully realized cabaret-style program, not better than the at-home DIY cabaret shows - just different. The streaming platform became the leader in online cabaret options, presenting artists like Linda Purl, Danny Bacher, Eric Michael Gillett and the duo of Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton, as well as many others, some broadcasting from all over the country. Even though clubs, cabarets, and concert spaces have been open for months, MetropolitanZoom continues to produce shows for the benefit of live music lovers who feel safer at home and who live in other cities but wish to partake of the artistry.

Recently, MetropolitanZoom creator and CEO Furshpan announced the first annual MetropolitanZoom fan appreciation party, a free event designed to thank the dedicated clientele of the site for their continued patronage. The event will take place on January 30th from 6 pm to 7:30 pm EST and the only thing interested parties need to do is register for the program HERE. Mr. Furshpan and his wife Joanne will act as hosts for the ninety-minute show, introducing clips from the MetropolitanZoom catalog and chatting with the artists. The MetropolitanZoom event page for the free screening reads as follows:

We are grateful for YOU, our fans, and supporters of the performing arts and we've made many wonderful friends during the pandemic on our platform, MetropolitanZoom, and we appreciate every one of you for showing your love to our performing artists. On Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 6 PM Eastern, we will feature some of the most popular artists and shows we produced in the last two years.

So, join our community and watch with us some of our favorite moments from many of your favorite performing artists that you've purchased tickets to watch on MetropolitanZoom. After the show, we will bring to you, LIVE, some of the artists in a meet and greet session.

This LIVE hybrid event will be produced directly from Studio A in NYC. Hosts, Bernie & Joanne Furshpan introduce each of the acts and tell you some stories about their experiences producing their virtual venue events.

Featured artists include:

Sara Zahn

Jeff Harnar

Eric Michael Gillett

Danny Bacher

Linda Purl

JayCee Driesen

Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendelton

Jeff Franzel

Pamela Clay

Vanessa Racci

Laura Wazen

Suzanna Ross

Lina Orfanos

John Ciotta

Trip Kennedy

Maria Giorgio

Francesca Amari

Andy Kahn

Debra Cook

Teresa McClean

Carrie Jackson

Cheryl Ann Allen

Meri Ziev

Nicole Spano

Jenna Esposito

Faith Amour

Lady Peachena

Debi Toni

and more...