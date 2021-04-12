MetropolitanZoom Presents Meri Siev in NEW WORDS

MetropolitanZoom presents Meri Ziev ~ New Words in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Meri is back with "New Words," a fresh take on her award-winning show, "In Other Words".

Meri explores the complexities of family, love, and language with a little bit of everything: your favorite standards, lively pop songs, haunting ballads, a sexy waltz, and a Broadway medley of delicious divas! "New Words" is a NY-style cabaret, directed by Tony Award Winner Faith Prince (BWW Award for Best Director), accompanied by music director, Bistro & MAC Award Winner Bobby Peaco. Find out what the Broadway World Cabaret buzz is all about!

In other words, enjoy a captivating evening of song and synergy with Meri Ziev!