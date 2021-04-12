Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MetropolitanZoom Presents Meri Siev in NEW WORDS

Meri explores the complexities of family, love, and language through various musical genres.

Apr. 12, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom presents Meri Ziev ~ New Words in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Meri is back with "New Words," a fresh take on her award-winning show, "In Other Words".

Meri explores the complexities of family, love, and language with a little bit of everything: your favorite standards, lively pop songs, haunting ballads, a sexy waltz, and a Broadway medley of delicious divas! "New Words" is a NY-style cabaret, directed by Tony Award Winner Faith Prince (BWW Award for Best Director), accompanied by music director, Bistro & MAC Award Winner Bobby Peaco. Find out what the Broadway World Cabaret buzz is all about!

In other words, enjoy a captivating evening of song and synergy with Meri Ziev!


