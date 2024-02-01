Melissa Errico to Join Travis Moser at The Green Room 42 in May

NYC based cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser will return to The Green Room 42 with Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins. Travis, along with musical director Drew Wutke, perform brand new arrangements of some of folk and pop icon Judy Collins’ most loved songs, such as “Someday Soon,” “Both Sides Now,” “Mountain Girl,” “Who Knows Where the Time Goes” and many more.

Joining Travis will be Tony Award nominated Broadway, concert and recording artist Melissa Errico (Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula the Musical, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Amour) in anticipation of the release of her new album, “Sondheim in the City,” to pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim and his musical connection with Judy Collins. This connection started with Ms. Collins’ Grammy Award-winning performance of “Send in the Clowns” and was most recently realized on her “A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim” album PBS special. This will be Melissa Errico’s return to The Green Room 42 in over a year. Ashley Arnold, from the hit off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and the world premiere of Joy – The Musical at the George Street Playhouse, will make a special appearance as well. Don’t miss what is sure to be a very special night! Tickets are available now at Click Here!

Described by BroadwayWorld.com as a “gifted storyteller as well as an excellent vocalist,” cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis previously played sold out engagements and guest appearances at City Winery NYC/Philadelphia/Pittsburgh/Boston, Feinstein’s/54Below, The Green Room 42, Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater, Birdland, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl and many other venues in NYC and across the country. His most recent solo EP with pianist Drew Wutke, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, was featured in Playbill and won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent). All of his recordings are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon.com and everywhere music is streamed/sold. For more information on Travis, check out www.TravisMoser.com!

Melissa Errico is a Tony-nominated Broadway star, recording artist and author. A woman of stage, screen and song, she has become one of the polestars of the American musical theater; equally celebrated for her concert and cabaret performances, as well as her award-winning recordings. She has long been a member of the Irish Rep where she starred in Oscar Wilde’s “Importance of Being Earnest” and in George Bernard Shaw’s “Major Barbara” and “Candida.” Over the years, she has starred in three versions of Harburg & Lane’s “Finian’s Rainbow,” for the Rep, with the third, in 2016, prompting her debut piece as a writer for the New York Times, beginning a series the Times calls “Scenes from An Acting Life,” wry and illuminating takes on the performers’ existence. (She, like Mrs. Campbell, suggested she was too old for her role.) After “Camelot” with Jeremy Irons, “Oliver!” and “Brigadoon,” Melissa’s most recent musical production here at the Rep was “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever” which prompted her to write an essay on gender politics in the mid-century musical. Broadway: My Fair Lady (Eliza Doolittle), High Society, White Christmas, Dracula, Amour (Tony-nominee for Best Actress), Anna Karenina, Les Miserables. Sondheim: Sunday In The Park (Kennedy Center), Passion (CSC), Do I Hear a Waltz? (City Center). She has six Drama Desk Award noms. Her recordings including Sondheim Sublime (“the best all-Sondheim recording ever recorded”- The Wall Street Journal), her symphonic Legrand Affair, and her latest release “Out of The Dark: The Film Noir Project” which won this year’s Bistro Award as Concept Album of the Year. Soon, she tours to Paris for concerts to be broadcast by Radio France, Montreal (with George Benson), and London with the Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Band. www.melissaerrico.com