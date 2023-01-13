Megan Masako Haley, Mauricio Martínez, and Jonalyn Saxer Will Perform in FOOD FIGHTERS Concert at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 presents a one-night-only concert version of the new musical, Food Fighters. Tickets can be purchased here and range from $15-$49. Livestream tickets are also available for those who can't attend in-person.

STORY - Food Fighters is a love story about Emma, an idealistic young Asian-American food entrepreneur trying to build her new brand of organic kefir, and Javier, a Colombian journalist living in New York and working at the upscale natural foods store "Rolling Fields" while he awaits a decision on his request for asylum. As Emma confronts a ruthless competitor and a predatory store manager she is drawn to Javier in whom she finds an unlikely ally and protector. Javier, who fled threats to his life, struggles to balance his need for safety with his desire to return to the country he loves and the family from which he has been separated.

CAST - Megan Masako Haley (The Devil Wears Prada, Mean Girls), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet), Jonalyn Saxer (Mean Girls, West Side Story), Jimmy Nicholas (Chicago Fire, The Book of Mormon), John Higgins (Succession), Phil Sloves (Spongebob Squarepants), Alexia Sielo Douglas Velazquez (We Are the Tigers), Erin Leigh Peck (Grease, Brighton Beach Memoirs).